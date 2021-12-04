Ayushmann Khurrana looks debonair in blue!

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 6, 2021

Navy blue velvet tracksuit

Learn from Ayushmann, an easy way to infuse the posh into athleisure outfits through velvet

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Spiffy in biker suit

Take the biker suit out and give it a fashionable spin like the one here in a washed blue hue

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Suave in formals

The dapper star wore a iridescent blue velvet blazer over a simple black tee and formal pants

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Casual chic look

The actor paired the blue and white wacky shirt with a white tee and cargo pants

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Floral fashion

Ayushmann stunned us in a deep blue kurta set layered with a floral shawl

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

In shades of blue

Flaunting his love for colourful oufits, the stylish actor wore a different shades of blue sweatshirt with matching bottoms

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

We loved the double-layering! Here, he added a pop of colourto the all-white look with a neon green and blue jacket

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Neon green and blue jacket

Pink shirt and denim jacket

The handsome actor drops major fashion cues as he pairs his baby pink oversized shirt with a baby blue ripped jacket and black latex joggers

Video: Pinkvilla

Uber cool look

Ayushmann wore a black-blue horizontal striped puffer jacket with a simple black tee and pants

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Patterned tracksuit

Making a case for the checkered tracksuit, in blue and black, Ayushmann styled it with a simple black tee

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Konkona Sen Sharma

Click Here