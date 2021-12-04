Ayushmann Khurrana looks debonair in blue!
DEC 6, 2021
Navy blue velvet tracksuit
Learn from Ayushmann, an easy way to infuse the posh into athleisure outfits through velvet
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Spiffy in biker suit
Take the biker suit out and give it a fashionable spin like the one here in a washed blue hue
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Suave in formals
The dapper star wore a iridescent blue velvet blazer over a simple black tee and formal pants
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Casual chic look
The actor paired the blue and white wacky shirt with a white tee and cargo pants
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Floral fashion
Ayushmann stunned us in a deep blue kurta set layered with a floral shawl
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
In shades of blue
Flaunting his love for colourful oufits, the stylish actor wore a different shades of blue sweatshirt with matching bottoms
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
We loved the double-layering! Here, he added a pop of colourto the all-white look with a neon green and blue jacket
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Neon green and blue jacket
Pink shirt and denim jacket
The handsome actor drops major fashion cues as he pairs his baby pink oversized shirt with a baby blue ripped jacket and black latex joggers
Video: Pinkvilla
Uber cool look
Ayushmann wore a black-blue horizontal striped puffer jacket with a simple black tee and pants
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Patterned tracksuit
Making a case for the checkered tracksuit, in blue and black, Ayushmann styled it with a simple black tee
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
