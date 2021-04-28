Ayushmann Khurrana’s Best Casual Looks
Let’s start the list with one of our recent favourite casual looks of Ayushmann. An off-white sweatshirt paired with matching sweatpants keep his look comfy yet stylish
And then we have this icy blue tie-dye coordinates that Ayushmann has styled with a pair of white sneakers for a trendy look
Pulling off the neon shade with comfortable ease, Ayushmann sports a bomber jacket over a casual white t-shirt and black tracks
Showing us how to do the tie-dye trend right, the ‘Bala’ actor sports a Nirmooha jacket over a pistachio-hued tee
For the screening of his film, Ayushmann picked out a casual yet sporty bomber by Onitsuka Tiger India and a pair of black Adidas Originals joggers
Keeping things trendy in a slightly formal way, he wore a pair of loose pants with a white round-neck shirt and a tie-dye cargo jacket
For a movie promotion, Ayushmann sported a simple white t-shirt with a strong statement on it. A satin reversible bomber and white denim finished off the look
Adding a pop of colour to the casual street-style wear, he pulled off a colour-block bomber and a pair of patch-work denims with superior ease!
Redefining the sweatsuit in his own cool way, the actor opted for a blush-pink graphic co-ord and styled it with studded Louboutin sneakers
He can even rock the basic black and white stripes in style. And this one here is proof enough
