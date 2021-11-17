Nov 17, 2021

Ayshmann Khurrana's casual style

Author: Joyce Joyson

Ayushmann Khurrana’s love for stylish jackets is no secret, and here he flaunts his Gucci beige and neoprene jacket with a printed tee and blue Gucci pants

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Gucci boy

The actor effortlessly pulled off a classic combination of black and white by donning a black tee and pants with a throw-on white jacket

Blingy Jacket

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Grace and glamour

The heartthrob proves that fashion is all about having fun as he wears a blingy gold and silver embellished jacket with a white tee and pants

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Trust Ayushmann to nail street style fashion like a pro as he opted for this graphic white tee and wacky printed black bottoms with sporty shoes

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Street style

Well, if you didn’t get it, The actor flaunted a cheeky slogan cap that he paired with an all-black tracksuit

All-black

Video: Pinkvilla

Looking his colourful best, the star posed in an all blue co-ord set with a splash of colours from Norblack Norwhite, styled with high top sneakers

Colour play

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Known for his experimental style game, the stunner went for a neon bomber jacket by Onitsuka Tiger bearing black and white stripes and paired it with black track pants

 Neon jacket

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Never the one to keep things boring, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor went for a pale blue tracksuit teamed with a pride slogan tee

 Uber stylish

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Who would have thought a pink oversized shirt could be styled with a ripped jacket and PVC joggers

Funky look

Video: Pinkvilla

Ayushmann has certainly a thing for wacky outfits, and here he proves us right by wearing this multi-hued shirt paired with a pink tee and patch-work denims

 Sensational style

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

