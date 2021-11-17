Nov 17, 2021
FASHION
Ayshmann Khurrana's casual style
Author: Joyce Joyson
Ayushmann Khurrana’s love for stylish jackets is no secret, and here he flaunts his Gucci beige and neoprene jacket with a printed tee and blue Gucci pantsImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Gucci boy
The actor effortlessly pulled off a classic combination of black and white by donning a black tee and pants with a throw-on white jacket
Blingy JacketImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Grace and glamour
The heartthrob proves that fashion is all about having fun as he wears a blingy gold and silver embellished jacket with a white tee and pantsImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Trust Ayushmann to nail street style fashion like a pro as he opted for this graphic white tee and wacky printed black bottoms with sporty shoesImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Street style
Well, if you didn’t get it, The actor flaunted a cheeky slogan cap that he paired with an all-black tracksuit
All-blackVideo: Pinkvilla
Looking his colourful best, the star posed in an all blue co-ord set with a splash of colours from Norblack Norwhite, styled with high top sneakers
Colour playImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Known for his experimental style game, the stunner went for a neon bomber jacket by Onitsuka Tiger bearing black and white stripes and paired it with black track pants
Neon jacketImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Never the one to keep things boring, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor went for a pale blue tracksuit teamed with a pride slogan tee
Uber stylishImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Who would have thought a pink oversized shirt could be styled with a ripped jacket and PVC joggers
Funky lookVideo: Pinkvilla
Ayushmann has certainly a thing for wacky outfits, and here he proves us right by wearing this multi-hued shirt paired with a pink tee and patch-work denims
Sensational styleImage: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Disha Parmar in elegant simple suits