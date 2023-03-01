Ayushmann Khurrana’s cool looks
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He is looking stylish in brown colour pants and a blazer
Brown Munda
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He looks cool in a blue and pink colour printed shirt which he has paired with white pants
Prints love
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He is looking dapper in a black suit
Rockstar
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He has styled his black t-shirt with an olive green blazer and pants
Olive Green
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He has been winning our hearts in this blue colour stripped suit
Blue day
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
His jacket has sparkle which is making it look more stylish
Sparkle
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
A printed sweatshirt with green colour pants is just an ideal choice for any trekking expedition
Casuals
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He is wearing an earthy colour bomber jacket with a black outfit
Soothing
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He looks dapper in a maroon colour sweatshirt paired with simple jeans
Dapper
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.