Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 25, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Experimental Fashion Choices

Instagram@ayushmannk

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

Ayushmann looked handsome in this white plain ensemble; detailed with a multicolored print on one side of the apparel

#1

Image Source- Instagram@ayushmannk 

Khurrana aced this shiny black fit with utmost confidence and looked suave! 

#2

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

The Vicky Donor actor donned a chequered blazer and trouser look and paired it with a tangerine T-shirt that was the star of the fit! 

#3

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

The critically acclaimed actor opted for a short jacket to go with his all-black look and looked debonair 

#4

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

He looked super stylish in this cool-hued blazer and matching trousers; his fit was adorned with goofy prints that stole the limelight! 

#5

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

#6

Ayushmann pulled off an embroidered blazer and top and paired it with black trousers; a risky yet classy fit!

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

The Badhaai Do actor sported an all-gray ensemble set with abstract prints; consisting of a sheer shirt, blazer, and matching trousers 

#7

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

What a vibrant and eye-catching fit! Ayushmann really aces the experimental fashion looks! 

#8

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

The Bareilly Ki Barfi Actor donned a unique blazer that was adorned with various shades of blue but yet again he pulled it off easily!

#9

Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk

Khurrana’s sequin-embedded blazer is an ideal fit for parties and high-end events! 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here