Heading 3
april 25, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Experimental Fashion Choices
Instagram@ayushmannk
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
Ayushmann looked handsome in this white plain ensemble; detailed with a multicolored print on one side of the apparel
#1
Image Source- Instagram@ayushmannk
Khurrana aced this shiny black fit with utmost confidence and looked suave!
#2
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
The Vicky Donor actor donned a chequered blazer and trouser look and paired it with a tangerine T-shirt that was the star of the fit!
#3
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
The critically acclaimed actor opted for a short jacket to go with his all-black look and looked debonair
#4
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
He looked super stylish in this cool-hued blazer and matching trousers; his fit was adorned with goofy prints that stole the limelight!
#5
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
#6
Ayushmann pulled off an embroidered blazer and top and paired it with black trousers; a risky yet classy fit!
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
The Badhaai Do actor sported an all-gray ensemble set with abstract prints; consisting of a sheer shirt, blazer, and matching trousers
#7
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
What a vibrant and eye-catching fit! Ayushmann really aces the experimental fashion looks!
#8
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
The Bareilly Ki Barfi Actor donned a unique blazer that was adorned with various shades of blue but yet again he pulled it off easily!
#9
Image Source: Instagram@ayushmannk
Khurrana’s sequin-embedded blazer is an ideal fit for parties and high-end events!
#10
