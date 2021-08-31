AUGUST 31, 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana's funky attires
Colour play! Ayushmann never shies away from embracing his wacky looks. Here, he paired his casual monochrome outfit with high-cut shoes
We absolutely adore Ayushmann in this white blingy jumpsuit by Amit Aggarwal
Truly justifying his love for off-beat attires, the actor picks up a black bomber with neon and minty green tones. He paired it with a tee and comfy joggers
A fan of jackets. Here, he opted for a tie-dye number and teamed it with a tee, loose-fit trousers and colour block shoes
This year's street style certainly has colour-block attires topping its list! This color block bomber styled with a white tee and patched work denims look amazing
This one is a treat to the eyes! The actor looks smashing in a lilac jacket paired with crisp white shirt, black formal pants and shoes
The long neon jacket is an amazing twist to this athleisure look. Ayushmann sports cuffed jeans with a Pride tee and uber-cool glasses
The actor stunned us in these metallic cargos and black tee paired with a neon reflective jacket. He finished off his look with black high-tops
Again, in tie-dye! This time, he flaunts his multicoloured denim co-ord set with sports shoes
This style mix is incredible! He looks dashing in a high-neck tee, white formal pants with a textured blazer and Chelsea boots
The handsome looks ultra-stylish in this tie-dye denim jacket paired with a black tee and comfy pants
