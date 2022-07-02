Heading 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's striking looks

Joyce Joyson

july 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Nupur Agarwal

Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off every look with utmost ease. Here, he went for a black floral bomber jacket and paired it with black trousers.

Floral jacket

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kewal Chholak

Giving a relaxed vibe to a sophisticated pantsuit, the actor wore a navy blue oversized blazer, slouchy pants, and a blue tee.

Laid-back style

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

He rocks a black-on-black look in this tone-on-tone patterned sweatshirt worn over loose-fit denim.

All black look

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

Once again, he hits out another all-black look in this long, blazer-like silhouette teamed with loose-fit pants.

Wacky yet stylish

Never the one to shy away from bold colours, Ayushmann wore a flaming red blazer with slouchy pants and a black ganji.

Red pantsuit

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

Video: Pinkvilla

Though styling a baroque jacquard tuxedo isn't an easy feat but the stunner proves that it can be done as well as teamed here with a white shirt, black bow-tie and formal pants.

Spectacular

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Photo: Jay Samuel Studio

Yes, it might look like a basic black pantsuit but Ayushmann gave it a style lift by wearing it sans shirt and accessorising it with a silver chain necklace.

Suave!

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

The Anek star wore an oversized olive-hued blazer and baggy pants teamed with a black tee.

Stylish as ever

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

Showing off his playful side in this blue and white tie-dye trucker jacket styled with a blue tee and beige-hued denim.

Fun and chic

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

Dressed up in a beige co-ord set comprising of a shacket and pants paired with a plain white round neck tee.

Minimalistic style

