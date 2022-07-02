Heading 3
Ayushmann Khurrana's striking looks
Joyce Joyson
july 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Nupur Agarwal
Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off every look with utmost ease. Here, he went for a black floral bomber jacket and paired it with black trousers.
Floral jacket
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kewal Chholak
Giving a relaxed vibe to a sophisticated pantsuit, the actor wore a navy blue oversized blazer, slouchy pants, and a blue tee.
Laid-back style
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
He rocks a black-on-black look in this tone-on-tone patterned sweatshirt worn over loose-fit denim.
All black look
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
Once again, he hits out another all-black look in this long, blazer-like silhouette teamed with loose-fit pants.
Wacky yet stylish
Never the one to shy away from bold colours, Ayushmann wore a flaming red blazer with slouchy pants and a black ganji.
Red pantsuit
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
Video: Pinkvilla
Though styling a baroque jacquard tuxedo isn't an easy feat but the stunner proves that it can be done as well as teamed here with a white shirt, black bow-tie and formal pants.
Spectacular
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Photo: Jay Samuel Studio
Yes, it might look like a basic black pantsuit but Ayushmann gave it a style lift by wearing it sans shirt and accessorising it with a silver chain necklace.
Suave!
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
The Anek star wore an oversized olive-hued blazer and baggy pants teamed with a black tee.
Stylish as ever
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Showing off his playful side in this blue and white tie-dye trucker jacket styled with a blue tee and beige-hued denim.
Fun and chic
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
Dressed up in a beige co-ord set comprising of a shacket and pants paired with a plain white round neck tee.
Minimalistic style
