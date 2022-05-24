FASHION
Joyce Joyson
MAY 24, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana's style files
Dapper
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
Ayushmann Khurrana is one such actor whose fashion sense just keeps getting better over time! He looks dapper in an olive-green pantsuit styled with a black tee and neck chain
Quirky jacket
We love how he shakes things up by pairing a black round neck tee and loose-fit black jeans with a tribal print trucker jacket in shades of grey and orange
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Anirban Panchal
Vintage style
Image: Isha Bhansali/ Nupur Agarwal Instagram
The actor exudes vintage vibes in this landscape bomber jacket in earthy hues teamed with a pale brown tee and off-white formal trousers
Off-beat styling
Break out of your usual style and take cues from the actor on how to style a black and white checkered blazer in a unique way by pairing it with a blue shirt and white pants
Image: Isha Bhansali/ Nupur Agarwal Instagram
He knows how to make his look stand out. Case in point white tee and ivory-hued slouchy trousers teamed with a blue and white checkered shirt
Stylish as ever
Image: Isha Bhansali / Mrinmai Parab Instagram
Known to keep things fun, the actor wore a funky black and white jacket over a white graphic tee and denims
Cool and casual
Video: Pinkvilla
Yes, classic hues can be a lot of fun! Giving us a glimpse of the same, the actor wore a tie-dye blazer and styled it with a black shirt and beige trousers
Tie-dye fun
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
The Badhaai Ho star wore an amusing space smiley white sweatshirt with green cargo pants
Amusing
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
The stunner adds a chic twist to otherwise basic outfits by throwing on a neon, multi-hued puffer jacket over a black high neck tee and cargo pants
Neon punch
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kewal Chholak
Lastly, we must tell you that he fancies jackets. Here, he wore an oxblood biker jacket with a black tee and joggers
Sporty look
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta
