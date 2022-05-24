FASHION

Joyce Joyson

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 24, 2022

Heading 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's style files

Dapper

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana is one such actor whose fashion sense just keeps getting better over time! He looks dapper in an olive-green pantsuit styled with a black tee and neck chain

Quirky jacket

We love how he shakes things up by pairing a black round neck tee and loose-fit black jeans with a tribal print trucker jacket in shades of grey and orange

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Anirban Panchal

Vintage style

Image: Isha Bhansali/ Nupur Agarwal Instagram

The actor exudes vintage vibes in this landscape bomber jacket in earthy hues teamed with a pale brown tee and off-white formal trousers

Off-beat styling

Break out of your usual style and take cues from the actor on how to style a black and white checkered blazer in a unique way by pairing it with a blue shirt and white pants

Image: Isha Bhansali/ Nupur Agarwal Instagram

He knows how to make his look stand out. Case in point white tee and ivory-hued slouchy trousers teamed with a blue and white checkered shirt

Stylish as ever

Image: Isha Bhansali / Mrinmai Parab Instagram

Known to keep things fun, the actor wore a funky black and white jacket over a white graphic tee and denims

Cool and casual

Video: Pinkvilla

Yes, classic hues can be a lot of fun! Giving us a glimpse of the same, the actor wore a tie-dye blazer and styled it with a black shirt and beige trousers

Tie-dye fun

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

The Badhaai Ho star wore an amusing space smiley white sweatshirt with green cargo pants

Amusing

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

The stunner adds a chic twist to otherwise basic outfits by throwing on a neon, multi-hued puffer jacket over a black high neck tee and cargo pants

Neon punch

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kewal Chholak

Lastly, we must tell you that he fancies jackets. Here, he wore an oxblood biker jacket with a black tee and joggers

Sporty look

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Photo: Kunal Gupta

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan's flirty dresses

Click Here