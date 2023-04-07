Ayushmann Khurrana's style statement
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He wore a casual rust suit paired with a black t-shirt
Handsome look
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He redefines kitschy cool with this quirky red and blue shirt
Quirky fit
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Black leather jacket
Take a look at Ayushmann in this black leather jacket and denim cargo pants
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He poses with his wife Tahira Kashyap in a cool off-white ensemble
Off-white look
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Watch him pose in a chic black colored suit with matching shoes on
Going formal
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann puts on a graphic print sweatshirt on top of green cargo pants
Casuals
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann’s fashion is trendy, millennial, and comfortable. Watch him nail this olive green semi-formals
In olive green
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana poses with his family in a white t-shirt and denims with his leather jacket tucked around his waist
Vacay goals
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann wore this stylish tie and dye jacket in shades of yellow, blue, and pink
Tie & dye!
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann puts on a bomber jacket over a white t-shirt and looks dapper
Dapper look
