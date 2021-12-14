Ayushmann Khurrana's stylish looks

Latex jacket

Looking everything bomb in Bloni, Ayushmann Khurrana wore a latex jacket which looked excellent with a high-neck white ribbed tee and black pants

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Vests & Cargos

He teamed his NoughtOne top with black cargo pants from Gstarraw and put off the final seal with black sunnies

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Sporty in varsity!

He picked out a printed T-shirt from SIX5SIX and had it look comfortable and chic with the multi-coloured suede jacket

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Bomber jacket

Look at him look way too suave in a two-tone bomber jacket which looked pretty puffed up from Kanika Goyal’s Label

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Puffer jacket

This puffer jacket from Onitsuka Tiger has green neon that’s literally the star of this look

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Suave man

He wore a close neck tee with half sleeves which were joined with a brown suit and trousers with a fabric tie-up belt

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Dapper in denim

He rocked the NoughtOne’s four-piece set which featured a cropped bomber jacket that had two layers of a jacket and a crew-neck number

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Proven to have an incredible taste in everything fashion, Ayushmann put out a suave sight to behold in his velvet look

Velvet Jacket

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

He threw on Almost Gods’ blue graphic shirt over a white T-shirt, tucked in the crew-neck number, and paired it with grey cargo pants from Gstarraw

College boy style

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

number which featured a buckle fastening and zipper detail. A black tee beneath and matching pants with contrast stitch vertical lines completed his look

Handsome hunK

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

