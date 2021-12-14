Ayushmann Khurrana's stylish looks
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Latex jacket
Looking everything bomb in Bloni, Ayushmann Khurrana wore a latex jacket which looked excellent with a high-neck white ribbed tee and black pants
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Vests & Cargos
He teamed his NoughtOne top with black cargo pants from Gstarraw and put off the final seal with black sunnies
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Sporty in varsity!
He picked out a printed T-shirt from SIX5SIX and had it look comfortable and chic with the multi-coloured suede jacket
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Bomber jacket
Look at him look way too suave in a two-tone bomber jacket which looked pretty puffed up from Kanika Goyal’s Label
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Puffer jacket
This puffer jacket from Onitsuka Tiger has green neon that’s literally the star of this look
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Suave man
He wore a close neck tee with half sleeves which were joined with a brown suit and trousers with a fabric tie-up belt
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Dapper in denim
He rocked the NoughtOne’s four-piece set which featured a cropped bomber jacket that had two layers of a jacket and a crew-neck number
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Proven to have an incredible taste in everything fashion, Ayushmann put out a suave sight to behold in his velvet look
Velvet Jacket
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
He threw on Almost Gods’ blue graphic shirt over a white T-shirt, tucked in the crew-neck number, and paired it with grey cargo pants from Gstarraw
College boy style
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
number which featured a buckle fastening and zipper detail. A black tee beneath and matching pants with contrast stitch vertical lines completed his look
Handsome hunK
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Different moods of Diana Penty