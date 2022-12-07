Heading 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's traditional looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ayushmaan Khurrana Instagram 

Looking bluetiful

Ayushmann Khurrana rocks the berry hued embroidered bandhgala suit. He pairs it off with crisp black pants and formal shoes

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

The actor looks dapper in a kurta styled with denims and white shoes. With his sunglasses on he looks supercool

Olive you

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

He looked so handsome as he poses in Shantanu and Nikhil’s ethereal white draped kurta, paired with a pink Nehru jacket and sporty shoes

Festive mood 

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor slays in this lilac grey waistcoat with a blob of white. He layers it damn well!  And styles it with casual shoes.

Winter bloom

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

He looked so amazing in a light grey kurta paired with a drape around style with black trousers by Divyam Mehta.

Acing the grey

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

The Bollywood heartthrob looked gorgeous in a white silhouette with an uneven hemline and rounded it off with brown shoes.

Crisp white

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

The actor looked so suave as he teamed the cowl kurta pajama with casual shoes and amped up the look with glasses.

Deep blues

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

In a light grey kurta with layer designs, the actor looked hot as hell as he posed with his chiseled jawline.

Striping a pose 

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

The ‘Bala’ actor simply loves to add layers to this clothing as styles yet another pink kurta with a grey blazer.

Pastel pink

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram 

The actor sported a very fine and elegant look wearing a black assymetrical hemline kurta with minimal gold details and paired it with grey pants.

Classy black 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here