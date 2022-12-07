Ayushmann Khurrana's traditional looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ayushmaan Khurrana Instagram
Looking bluetiful
Ayushmann Khurrana rocks the berry hued embroidered bandhgala suit. He pairs it off with crisp black pants and formal shoes
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The actor looks dapper in a kurta styled with denims and white shoes. With his sunglasses on he looks supercool
Olive you
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
He looked so handsome as he poses in Shantanu and Nikhil’s ethereal white draped kurta, paired with a pink Nehru jacket and sporty shoes
Festive mood
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor slays in this lilac grey waistcoat with a blob of white. He layers it damn well! And styles it with casual shoes.
Winter bloom
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
He looked so amazing in a light grey kurta paired with a drape around style with black trousers by Divyam Mehta.
Acing the grey
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The Bollywood heartthrob looked gorgeous in a white silhouette with an uneven hemline and rounded it off with brown shoes.
Crisp white
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The actor looked so suave as he teamed the cowl kurta pajama with casual shoes and amped up the look with glasses.
Deep blues
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
In a light grey kurta with layer designs, the actor looked hot as hell as he posed with his chiseled jawline.
Striping a pose
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The ‘Bala’ actor simply loves to add layers to this clothing as styles yet another pink kurta with a grey blazer.
Pastel pink
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The actor sported a very fine and elegant look wearing a black assymetrical hemline kurta with minimal gold details and paired it with grey pants.
Classy black
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.