sepptember 08, 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana's traditional looks
Ayushmann Khurrana rocks the berry hued embroidered bandhgala suit. He pairs it off with crisp black pants and formal shoes
This makes our heart flutter! The actor poses in Shantanu and Nikhil’s ethereal white draped kurta paired with pink Nehru jacket and sporty shoes
The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor slays in this lilac grey waistcoat with a blob of white. He layers it damn well! And styles it with casual shoes
This gives us some serious inspiration for high-end ethnic fashion. The delightful medley of varied patterns on the front slit kurta is eye-catching
The Bollywood heartthrob looks graceful and sophisticated in this classic white silhouette with an uneven hemline styled with brown shoes
It is hard to take our eyes off him! The actor teams the cowl kurta pajama with casual shoes. He amps up the look with eyeglasses
Ayushmann looks dapper in a kurta styled with denims and white shoes. With his sunglasses on he looks supercool
Sporty shoes are one element that adds a unique touch to his look. He looks flattering in crisp layered kurta
The ‘Bala’ simply loves to add layers to this clothing. Here, he pairs the front slit kurta with a grey blazer
Slit-cut ethnic ensembles are Ayushmann's favourite and we can see why! This time he pairs his bandhgala jacket with an asymmetrical hemline kurta
