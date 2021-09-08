sepptember 08, 2021


Ayushmann Khurrana's traditional looks

Ayushmann Khurrana rocks the berry hued embroidered bandhgala suit. He pairs it off with crisp black pants and formal shoes

This makes our heart flutter! The actor poses in Shantanu and Nikhil’s ethereal white draped kurta paired with pink Nehru jacket and sporty shoes

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor slays in this lilac grey waistcoat with a blob of white. He layers it damn well! And styles it with casual shoes

This gives us some serious inspiration for high-end ethnic fashion. The delightful medley of varied patterns on the front slit kurta is eye-catching

The Bollywood heartthrob looks graceful and sophisticated in this classic white silhouette with an uneven hemline styled with brown shoes

It is hard to take our eyes off him! The actor teams the cowl kurta pajama with casual shoes. He amps up the look with eyeglasses

Ayushmann looks dapper in a kurta styled with denims and white shoes. With his sunglasses on he looks supercool

Sporty shoes are one element that adds a unique touch to his look. He looks flattering in crisp layered kurta

The ‘Bala’ simply loves to add layers to this clothing. Here, he pairs the front slit kurta with a grey blazer

Slit-cut ethnic ensembles are Ayushmann's favourite and we can see why! This time he pairs his bandhgala jacket with an asymmetrical hemline kurta

