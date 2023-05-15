Heading 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's trendy looks

Ayushmann Khurrana often experiments with his style and aces the look in a quirky red and blue shirt

Quirky

He has a good sense of style and knows how to nail it. Ayushmann looks cool in the white ensemble posing with his wife Tahira Kashyap

White love

Touch of Glamour

The Badhai Ho actor accessorized his blazer look with a trendy silver chain, classic watch and shoes

Ayushmann Khurrana makes a sophisticated case in the cool olive green pant suit

Sophisticated

The ace actor added a colour pop to his look with a starburst metallic jacket by Amit Aggarwal

Colour Pop

Ayushmann looks super cool in the beige outfit with dramatic sleeves and studded sneakers from Jimmy Choo

Trendsetter

Ayushmann sharpens the look in an embroidered tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta

Handsome Hunk

Ayushmann is often spotted wearing jackets. He looks amazing in a kaleidoscopic printed bomber jacket by Gaurav Gupta

Print love

Ayushmann illuminates in an oversized satin blazer and holographic joggers

Star stunner

Ayushmann looks dapper in an all black outfit. The bling blazer is the show stealer. The actor never misses a moment to impress his fans with his style game

Bling suit

