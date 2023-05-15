pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 15, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana's trendy looks
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana often experiments with his style and aces the look in a quirky red and blue shirt
Quirky
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
He has a good sense of style and knows how to nail it. Ayushmann looks cool in the white ensemble posing with his wife Tahira Kashyap
White love
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Touch of Glamour
The Badhai Ho actor accessorized his blazer look with a trendy silver chain, classic watch and shoes
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana makes a sophisticated case in the cool olive green pant suit
Sophisticated
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The ace actor added a colour pop to his look with a starburst metallic jacket by Amit Aggarwal
Colour Pop
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann looks super cool in the beige outfit with dramatic sleeves and studded sneakers from Jimmy Choo
Trendsetter
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann sharpens the look in an embroidered tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta
Handsome Hunk
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann is often spotted wearing jackets. He looks amazing in a kaleidoscopic printed bomber jacket by Gaurav Gupta
Print love
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann illuminates in an oversized satin blazer and holographic joggers
Star stunner
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann looks dapper in an all black outfit. The bling blazer is the show stealer. The actor never misses a moment to impress his fans with his style game
Bling suit
