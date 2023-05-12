Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAY 12, 2023

B-town actresses in Seema Gujral outfits

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

In a three-dimensional red lehenga, Tamannaah looked graceful and otherworldly

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Mrunal Thakur was a stunner in this rose pink sequin sharara set

Mrunal Thakur

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Pooja Hegde

In a burgundy sequin ensemble, Pooja made a striking statement

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Rakulpreet looked elegant in a silver lehenga paired with a coffee-colored dupatta 

Rakulpreet Singh

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit donned a hand-embroidered saree that showcased the designer's signature style with metallic sequin clusters

Madhuri Dixit

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Bhumi’s attire features shimmering mirror-work embroidery and is paired with a modern blouse

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

In the designer’s powder pink sharara, Manushi looked absolutely ravishing

Manushi Chillar

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Vaani exhibits radiance in this biscotti-colored lehenga paired with a playful tasselled blouse

Vaani Kapoor

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

Adorned with intricate handcrafted sequin embroidery, Rashmika looked ravishng in a grey pearl lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna

Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram

In a unique brick pattern, this versatile piece showcases crystal work

Kriti Sanon

