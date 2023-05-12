pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAY 12, 2023
B-town actresses in Seema Gujral outfits
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
In a three-dimensional red lehenga, Tamannaah looked graceful and otherworldly
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Mrunal Thakur was a stunner in this rose pink sequin sharara set
Mrunal Thakur
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Pooja Hegde
In a burgundy sequin ensemble, Pooja made a striking statement
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Rakulpreet looked elegant in a silver lehenga paired with a coffee-colored dupatta
Rakulpreet Singh
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Madhuri Dixit donned a hand-embroidered saree that showcased the designer's signature style with metallic sequin clusters
Madhuri Dixit
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Bhumi’s attire features shimmering mirror-work embroidery and is paired with a modern blouse
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
In the designer’s powder pink sharara, Manushi looked absolutely ravishing
Manushi Chillar
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Vaani exhibits radiance in this biscotti-colored lehenga paired with a playful tasselled blouse
Vaani Kapoor
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
Adorned with intricate handcrafted sequin embroidery, Rashmika looked ravishng in a grey pearl lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna
Image- Seema Gujral’s Instagram
In a unique brick pattern, this versatile piece showcases crystal work
Kriti Sanon
