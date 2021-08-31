B-Town actresses in shimmering ensembles
AUGUST 31, 2021
Style bomb! Nora Fatehi looks like a hot mess in this shining sheer bodycon dress with a stunning cape
We are in awe of this number! Janhvi Kapoor wore a big bow dress with rainbow sparkles at the bottom
The goddess of beauty and elegance, Kiara Advani, opted for Nicolas Jebrans’ silver wrap dress with a plunging neckline
Ravishing in red! Mouni Roy wore a sequined mermaid gown with a plunging V-neckline and matching belt cinched at her waist
Kriti Kharbanda turned heads in this dazzling midnight blue strappy ensemble as she chose to let her hair down
Ananya Panday donned a one-shoulder thigh-slit dress with golden stilettos and stole our hearts
The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, chose a halter-neck emerald green gown by Alexander Tirekhov sans any accessories
Ditching the shiny gowns, Kriti Sanon wore a glittery silver shirt and paired it with cream coloured cigarette pants and zebra-printed heels
Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in Nikhil Thampi’s one-shoulder silver dress and black pumps. She amped up her look with her hair tied into a bun
Lastly, Sonakshi Sinha looks irresistibly charming as she flaunts her curvaceous figure in this starry pink dress
