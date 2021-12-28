B-Town beauties in oversized sweaters
Vaani Kapoor
There is something delightfully attractive about this white knit top and ripped denim, don't you feel so?
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
NEHA SHARMA
The diva aces winter fashion in this white v-neck oversized sweater dress and looks adorable.
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
PARINEETI CHOPRA
Feeling all-toasty warm in an oversized sweater? Add some interest to your look by pairing it with a black metallic skirt
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Monochrome done right!
You really don't need to count the ways you can wear the leather pants, here, the actress styles it with a black pullover
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Keeping it whimsical, DP styles her pink turtleneck sweater with a pair of light pink trousers
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Making way for brighter hues, the diva snuggles up in a vibrant yellow oversized sweater and jeans
Pooja Hegde
Video: Pinkvilla
Neutrals are seasonless shows the star as she slips into an oversized sweater and styles it with a knitted hat and white knee-high socks, super cosy isn't it?
Sonal Chauhan
Image: Sonal Chauhan Instagram
We're still not over neutral tones! Here, the pretty actress wore an oversized tan cutwork sweater featuring billowing sleeves
JANHVI KAPOOR
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The actress keeps warm in a chunky knit white turtleneck sweater
KATRINA KAIF
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Looking for ways to keep warm in style? The beauty shows you how to pull it off in this orange sweater paired with torn blue jeans.
KRITI SANON
Image: Pinkvilla
