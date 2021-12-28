B-Town beauties in oversized sweaters

DEC 28, 2021

Vaani Kapoor

There is something delightfully attractive about this white knit top and ripped denim, don't you feel so?

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

NEHA SHARMA

The diva aces winter fashion in this white v-neck oversized sweater dress and looks adorable.

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

PARINEETI CHOPRA

Feeling all-toasty warm in an oversized sweater? Add some interest to your look by pairing it with a black metallic skirt

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Monochrome done right!

You really don't need to count the ways you can wear the leather pants, here, the actress styles it with a black pullover

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Keeping it whimsical, DP styles her pink turtleneck sweater with a pair of light pink trousers

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Making way for brighter hues, the diva snuggles up in a vibrant yellow oversized sweater and jeans

Pooja Hegde

Video: Pinkvilla

Neutrals are seasonless shows the star as she slips into an oversized sweater and styles it with a knitted hat and white knee-high socks, super cosy isn't it?

Sonal Chauhan

Image: Sonal Chauhan Instagram

We're still not over neutral tones! Here, the pretty actress wore an oversized tan cutwork sweater featuring billowing sleeves

JANHVI KAPOOR

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The actress keeps warm in a chunky knit white turtleneck sweater

KATRINA KAIF

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Looking for ways to keep warm in style? The beauty shows you how to pull it off in this orange sweater paired with torn blue jeans.

KRITI SANON

Image: Pinkvilla


