nov 2, 2021
B-Town beauties in tone-on-tone lehengas
Red is just the colour you need to take things up a notch! Janhvi Kapoor wowed us in this sequinned lehenga
Nora Fatehi is elegance personified in this ivory lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani
Donning a silver embellished lehenga, Malaika Arora looks every bit resplendent
Kriti Sanon looks like a modern-day enchantress in this beige heavily embellished lehenga
Known for her love for all things ethnic, Madhuri Dixit oozes beauty in this lavender number with white lace embroidery
Alia Bhatt looks radiant in a yellow tone-on-tone embroidered lehenga, accessorised with a statement neckpiece
One of the most contemporary takes on lehenga, Karisma Kapoor looks ethereal in this chikankari number
Tara Sutaria opted for a pink mirror work lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor
Going with subtle hues, Kiara Advani wore an aqua lehenga with floral embroidery by Anita Dongre
Sara Ali Khan defined royalty in this red and gold brocade lehenga by Anita Dongre
