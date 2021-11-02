nov 2, 2021

B-Town beauties in tone-on-tone lehengas

Red is just the colour you need to take things up a notch! Janhvi Kapoor wowed us in this sequinned lehenga

Nora Fatehi is elegance personified in this ivory lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani

Donning a silver embellished lehenga, Malaika Arora looks every bit resplendent

Kriti Sanon looks like a modern-day enchantress in this beige heavily embellished lehenga

Known for her love for all things ethnic, Madhuri Dixit oozes beauty in this lavender number with white lace embroidery

Alia Bhatt looks radiant in a yellow tone-on-tone embroidered lehenga, accessorised with a statement neckpiece

One of the most contemporary takes on lehenga, Karisma Kapoor looks ethereal in this chikankari number

Tara Sutaria opted for a pink mirror work lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

Going with subtle hues, Kiara Advani wore an aqua lehenga with floral embroidery by Anita Dongre

Sara Ali Khan defined royalty in this red and gold brocade lehenga by Anita Dongre

