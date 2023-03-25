Heading 3

B-town celebs and their love for denim

mar 25, 2023

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram


A denim dungaree with a knit top and loose hair is the perfect outfit for any holiday

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The key to pulling off this look is to ensure that the types of denim are in different shades to create contrast and Shahid pulled it off with ease

Shahid Kapoor

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Being the brand ambassador of Levis, Deepika often styles her outfit with denim jeans or a jacket and looks effortlessly gorgeous

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

It's important to balance the look by pairing loose-fitting denim with more fitted pieces like a crop top to avoid looking frumpy

Ananya Panday

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

The versatility of denim on denim makes it a timeless trend that can be worn year-round

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Siddharth Malhotra’s Instagram

One can experiment with different denim textures such as distressed, acid wash, or chambray adding patchwork 

Siddharth Malhotra

Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh knows his style very well as he did not just wear a denim jacket but paired it with glasses and striped pants

Ranveer Singh

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia wore a neatly ironed white shirt, which she paired with a handcrafted pair of jeans that had a distressed look achieved through 1000 panels

Alia Bhatt

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Denim on denim can be worn in both casual and formal settings, depending on how it's styled

Katrina Kaif

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara is a fashion diva hence she wore a uniquely designed denim corset with shiny pants

Kiara Advani

