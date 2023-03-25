B-town celebs and their love for denim
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
A denim dungaree with a knit top and loose hair is the perfect outfit for any holiday
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The key to pulling off this look is to ensure that the types of denim are in different shades to create contrast and Shahid pulled it off with ease
Shahid Kapoor
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Being the brand ambassador of Levis, Deepika often styles her outfit with denim jeans or a jacket and looks effortlessly gorgeous
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
It's important to balance the look by pairing loose-fitting denim with more fitted pieces like a crop top to avoid looking frumpy
Ananya Panday
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
The versatility of denim on denim makes it a timeless trend that can be worn year-round
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Siddharth Malhotra’s Instagram
One can experiment with different denim textures such as distressed, acid wash, or chambray adding patchwork
Siddharth Malhotra
Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh knows his style very well as he did not just wear a denim jacket but paired it with glasses and striped pants
Ranveer Singh
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia wore a neatly ironed white shirt, which she paired with a handcrafted pair of jeans that had a distressed look achieved through 1000 panels
Alia Bhatt
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Denim on denim can be worn in both casual and formal settings, depending on how it's styled
Katrina Kaif
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara is a fashion diva hence she wore a uniquely designed denim corset with shiny pants
Kiara Advani
