B-town celebs and their luxury bags
mar 26, 2023
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
She is captured here flaunting her black Balenciaga crush bag
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka paired her Bottega Veneta bag with a simple yet chic outfit
Anushka Sharma
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara is always seen trying funky and OTT bags. Here she is seen carrying a Balenciaga Le Cagole neon crossbody bag
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi Kapoor has a massive collection of bags and is often seen carrying one. This Barbie pink crystal-studded bag looks vintage and flawless
Khushi Kapoor
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Mira selected a complete contrast-coloured Louis Vuitton Bag to pair with her lavender sweater dress
Mira Kapoor
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
To match with her outfit, Shanaya picked up her Valentino Garavani bag with the iconic brand’s logo which looks absolutely versatile
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
The classic Sabyasachi Clutch goes with anything Indian and traditional and has become a statement piece
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika and Kareena’s holiday looks nothing less than a fun girls' trip. Malaika is seen with a Balenciaga Bag whereas Kareena is carrying a YSL bucket bag
Malaika Arora
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Classic LV print backpack is perfect for a holiday where you can easily fit everything in your bag and look chic as well
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara slayed this look with her mini leather Versace handbag with gold-tone hardware
Kiara Advani
