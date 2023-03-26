Heading 3

B-town celebs and their luxury bags

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram


She is captured here flaunting her black Balenciaga crush bag

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka paired her Bottega Veneta bag with a simple yet chic outfit

Anushka Sharma

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara is always seen trying funky and OTT bags. Here she is seen carrying a Balenciaga Le Cagole neon crossbody bag

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi Kapoor has a massive collection of bags and is often seen carrying one. This Barbie pink crystal-studded bag looks vintage and flawless 

Khushi Kapoor

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira selected a complete contrast-coloured Louis Vuitton Bag to pair with her lavender sweater dress

Mira Kapoor

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

To match with her outfit, Shanaya picked up her Valentino Garavani bag with the iconic brand’s logo which looks absolutely versatile

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

The classic Sabyasachi Clutch goes with anything Indian and traditional and has become a statement piece 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Malaika and Kareena’s holiday looks nothing less than a fun girls' trip. Malaika is seen with a Balenciaga Bag whereas Kareena is carrying a YSL bucket bag

Malaika Arora

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Classic LV print backpack is perfect for a holiday where you can easily fit everything in your bag and look chic as well 

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Kiara slayed this look with her mini leather Versace handbag with gold-tone hardware

Kiara Advani

