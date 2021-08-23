23
AUg
2021

B town celebs in glamorous white sarees

Glitter game was taken several notches higher when Jacqueline Fernandez wore this embroidered saree with a strapless blouse at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

Here, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a white sequin embellished saree. She teamed it with a blingy colourful blouse and matching accessories

We absolutely adore Katrina’s see-through mirror-work net saree paired with an embroidered blouse and subtle accessories

Polka dot sarees seem to make a comeback! Shilpa rocks this look and styles it with a multi-layered net blouse and pearl drop earrings

Karisma looks every bit stunning in this gold-and-white saree with striking accessories

We certainly know that Kasavu sarees are dear to her heart! Kangana looks ethereal as she styled it with a matching noodle strap blouse and traditional gold jewellery

We are smitten with the way Athiya draped Tarun Tahiliani’s white saree. She teamed it with an ornate stonework blouse

We can't take our eyes off her! Jacqueline looks like a dream girl in this sheer white saree laden with delicate embroidery

Deepika looks like a dream in this chikankari saree with a scalloped hem. She teamed it with a pastel embroidered blouse and gold stud earrings

A sight to behold! Aishwarya looks mesmerising in a chikankari saree paired with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with pearl chandbalis and bangles

For more updates on Bollywood celebs and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here