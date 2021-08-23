23
AUg
2021
B town celebs in glamorous white sarees
Glitter game was taken several notches higher when Jacqueline Fernandez wore this embroidered saree with a strapless blouse at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding
Here, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a white sequin embellished saree. She teamed it with a blingy colourful blouse and matching accessories
We absolutely adore Katrina’s see-through mirror-work net saree paired with an embroidered blouse and subtle accessories
Polka dot sarees seem to make a comeback! Shilpa rocks this look and styles it with a multi-layered net blouse and pearl drop earrings
Karisma looks every bit stunning in this gold-and-white saree with striking accessories
We certainly know that Kasavu sarees are dear to her heart! Kangana looks ethereal as she styled it with a matching noodle strap blouse and traditional gold jewellery
We are smitten with the way Athiya draped Tarun Tahiliani’s white saree. She teamed it with an ornate stonework blouse
We can't take our eyes off her! Jacqueline looks like a dream girl in this sheer white saree laden with delicate embroidery
Deepika looks like a dream in this chikankari saree with a scalloped hem. She teamed it with a pastel embroidered blouse and gold stud earrings
A sight to behold! Aishwarya looks mesmerising in a chikankari saree paired with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with pearl chandbalis and bangles
For more updates on Bollywood celebs and fashion, follow Pinkvilla