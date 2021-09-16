gorgeous Dresses
B-Town Celebs in Sep
16, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy in this sheer feather blingy dress that has our heart
Sara Ali Khan carries her outfit with ease and elegance. Here, she opted for an embellished gown by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Nora Fatehi takes the bodycon fashion game notches higher by giving it a glamorous spin. She wore a shimmery blue gown from designer Naeem Khan
Kiara Advani looks every inch the goddess in this yellow mesh gown embossed with mirrors
This is undeniably one of Anushka Sharma’s most fashionable looks. Here, she wore an off-shoulder white sheer gown
Corset dresses are having a moment. Alia Bhatt slipped into a black Ralph & Russo gown featuring a voluminous train
Disha Patani oozes oomph in this nude embellished risqué gown by Manish Malhotra. It is decked with sequin work with a net trail flowing on the side
Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed up a storm in this see-through mustard-toned lace dress
Finally, Malaika Arora raises the temperature in a white boho corset-like outfit with a thigh-slit by designer Aadnevik
