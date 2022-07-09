Heading 3
B-Town celebs in ruched dresses
Joyce Joyson
july 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ruched dresses are dominating the fashion scene! Alia Bhatt adds a dose of sweetness to her look by wearing a pink mini dress with red petal prints and cut-out detail.
Pretty as a picture
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon has been a fan of ruched silhouettes for some time now, as seen in a strapless, pastel blue bodycon number that came with a plunging sweetheart neckline.
Pleasing pastels
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa Shetty looks like a ball of sunshine in this strapless yellow ruched dress that comes with a side slit.
Sunshine hue
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Showing off her killer style, Deepika Padukone went for a one-shoulder black ruched mini dress and matching tie-up heels.
Jaw-dropping moment
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her incredible figure in this beige-toned, high-neck, mini dress featuring ruched details below her waist.
Minimalistic style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Vaishnav Praveen
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
We liked the way ruched details on this bustier brown bodycon dress helped balance edgy with the feminine in this figure-hugging number worn by Jacqueline Fernandez.
Smashing hot!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
It's hard to take eyes off Kiara Advani in this gorgeous pink mini dress with asymmetrical hemline and statement sleeves on one shoulder.
Adorable
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This playful red dress with flower embellishments and ruched details is sexy on its own, but when donned by Ananya Panday it looks incredible!
Ravishing in red
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Tamannaah Bhatia's new take on the ruched dress trend leaves us stunned. She went for a nude-toned, figure-flattering number that came with a blazer-like neckline and structured shoulders.
Boss Babe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor is all kinds of elegant in this whimsical white corset-style mini dress that comes with a plunging neckline, full sleeves and drawstring details at the hem.
Fresh and flirty
