Anamika Khanna outfits

B-town divas in

Sep
14, 2021

Pristine Pastel! Sonam Kapoor opted for a mint-toned intricately embroidered Anarkali for her sis’s wedding. The diva paired it with a stunning maang-tikka & necklace

Rhea Kapoor rules the fashion world and how! She was the cynosure of all eyes in this chanderi saree paired with a pearl veil on her D-day

This floral peach-hued co-ord set looked resplendent on Jacqueline Fernandez. She spruced up her look with a white potli bag

Who better than Katrina Kaif to show us how to rock this look? She went for a black & white lehenga for a holi party

Sonakshi Sinha looks mesmerising in this pastel lace saree teamed with a matching floor-length jacket and oxidised jewellery

This makes our hearts flutter! Deepika Padukone went for a monotone look in this floral outfit. She styled it with a matching long flowy jacket featuring bishop sleeves

Bombshell in red! Karisma Kapoor opted for a top-skirt set and paired it with a matching floor-length jacket. She accessorised it with gold stud earrings

Is there any look that Kiara Advani can’t nail? She opted for a black lehenga with a hint of fuchsia and yellow detailing and paired it with a white contrasting dupatta

Shanaya Kapoor wowed us in this printed floral lehenga with a beige base. She rounded off her look with traditional jewellery and a classic black bindi

Finally, Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in this floral embroidered lehenga encrusted with zardosi work that she wore on her special day

