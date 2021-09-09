B-Town divas Sep 09, 2021
in peek-a-boo outfits
Mrunal Thakur took the ‘cut out’ outfits trend a notch higher in this cape sleeve gown featuring embellished cut-out details at waist and neckline by Prabal Gurung
Who said you can’t rock this trend in an athleisure attire? Shanaya Kapoor proves it right in this one-piece with a sleek midriff cut
Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in this shimmering red gown featuring an intricate cut-out detail over the waist from Julien Macdonald’s collection
Shraddha Kapoor gives us oh-so-chic vibes in this black bandeau romper with waist cut-out details. She amped up her look with hoop earrings and strappy heels
We are so in love with this look! Rhea Chakraborty rocks the cut-out pantsuit to look like a pro!
Bewitching beauty! Tamannaah Bhatia wore a body-hugging dress with cut-out details above her bust and sides. She rounded off her look with white kitten heels
This will leave you awestruck! Kiara Advani opted for a gold-toned embellished lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla featuring a cut-work blouse
Vaani Kapoor slays in the yellow thigh-slit bodycon outfit with bold cut-outs over the waist
Nora Fatehi never ceases to surprise us! Here, she wore a scarlet satin gown with a front cut-out detail and puffy sleeves
There is no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan! She looks smashing in this dual-toned pleated dress with cut-out detail at the waist. She styled it with pink strappy heels
