B-Town divas
in peek-a-boo outfits

Sep 09, 2021

Mrunal Thakur took the ‘cut out’ outfits trend a notch higher in this cape sleeve gown featuring embellished cut-out details at waist and neckline by Prabal Gurung

Who said you can’t rock this trend in an athleisure attire? Shanaya Kapoor proves it right in this one-piece with a sleek midriff cut

Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in this shimmering red gown featuring an intricate cut-out detail over the waist from Julien Macdonald’s collection

Shraddha Kapoor gives us oh-so-chic vibes in this black bandeau romper with waist cut-out details. She amped up her look with hoop earrings and strappy heels

We are so in love with this look! Rhea Chakraborty rocks the cut-out pantsuit to look like a pro!

Bewitching beauty! Tamannaah Bhatia wore a body-hugging dress with cut-out details above her bust and sides. She rounded off her look with white kitten heels

This will leave you awestruck! Kiara Advani opted for a gold-toned embellished lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla featuring a cut-work blouse

Vaani Kapoor slays in the yellow thigh-slit bodycon outfit with bold cut-outs over the waist

Nora Fatehi never ceases to surprise us! Here, she wore a scarlet satin gown with a front cut-out detail and puffy sleeves

There is no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan! She looks smashing in this dual-toned pleated dress with cut-out detail at the waist. She styled it with pink strappy heels

