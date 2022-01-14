Fashion

B-town divas in Rahul Mishra’s outfits

 Sara Ali Khan

The actress looks like a modern-day enchantress in this ivory hand-embroidered gown

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Deepika Padukone

DP dolled up in a dreamy white embroidered saree featuring a scalloped hemline and paired it with a beige embroidered blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Looking absolutely radiant in this coral-toned mushroom lehenga set, the star paired it with a matching blouse and organza dupatta

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

 Madhuri Dixit

The ethereal beauty ignites radiance in this blue organza silk saree decked with multicoloured floral embroidery and teamed with an off-white floral-embroidered blouse

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Beaming with inner joy, the beauty looks heart-stoppingly beautiful in this oceanic blue daisy lehenga paired with a 3D floral applique ivory blouse

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Picture perfect! The stunning actress donned a blush pink hand-embroidered floral saree and paired it with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi

The Dil Bechara actress looks fresh and classy in this multi-hued floral embroidered lehenga set

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Dia Mirza

The diva channels unparalleled grace in an ivory angrakha kurta featuring fauna and floral embroidery, she styled it with a silk organza dupatta

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Swara Bhasker

The actress takes the blazer game to a whole new level by pairing the hand-embroidered ensemble with black sequin shorts and knee-length boots

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

 Kriti Sanon

Striking an all-white look, the diva wore a white shirt and clubbed it with a matching pleated skirt and a collared long jacket

Video: Pinkvilla

Athiya Shetty

The starlet paints a beautiful picture in this powder blue chikankari  lehenga from the designer's Charbagh Couture Collection

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

