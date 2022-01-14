Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 14, 2022
B-town divas in Rahul Mishra’s outfits
Sara Ali Khan
The actress looks like a modern-day enchantress in this ivory hand-embroidered gown
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Deepika Padukone
DP dolled up in a dreamy white embroidered saree featuring a scalloped hemline and paired it with a beige embroidered blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Looking absolutely radiant in this coral-toned mushroom lehenga set, the star paired it with a matching blouse and organza dupatta
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
The ethereal beauty ignites radiance in this blue organza silk saree decked with multicoloured floral embroidery and teamed with an off-white floral-embroidered blouse
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Beaming with inner joy, the beauty looks heart-stoppingly beautiful in this oceanic blue daisy lehenga paired with a 3D floral applique ivory blouse
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Picture perfect! The stunning actress donned a blush pink hand-embroidered floral saree and paired it with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi
The Dil Bechara actress looks fresh and classy in this multi-hued floral embroidered lehenga set
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Dia Mirza
The diva channels unparalleled grace in an ivory angrakha kurta featuring fauna and floral embroidery, she styled it with a silk organza dupatta
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Swara Bhasker
The actress takes the blazer game to a whole new level by pairing the hand-embroidered ensemble with black sequin shorts and knee-length boots
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Striking an all-white look, the diva wore a white shirt and clubbed it with a matching pleated skirt and a collared long jacket
Video: Pinkvilla
Athiya Shetty
The starlet paints a beautiful picture in this powder blue chikankari lehenga from the designer's Charbagh Couture Collection
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
