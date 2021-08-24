ruffle sleeves outfits

B-town divas in

Aug
24, 2021

Kriti Sanon aces the trend of the season with elan in Sukriti Grover's emerald plunging neckline gown with layered ruffled sleeves

We couldn’t stop obsessing over Radhika Madan’s red ruffled top paired with high-waist jeans and fringe heels

An ethereal beauty! Kiara Advani captivated us in Neeta Lulla’s one shoulder blush pink simmering fish tail gown with ruffled detailing over the shoulder

Ushering retro vibes in a one shoulder dress, Nora Fatehi wore a tangerine dress with pretty ruffles and pumps

Who could ever forget Deepika Padukone's red carpet look? She flaunts her glorious voluminous ruffles in a lime dress with all panache

Alia Bhatt’s ivory crop top with ruffled sleeves looks lovely. She completes her look by pairing it with a chikankari skirt and heavy earrings

Revival seems to be the trend of the year. Sara Ali Khan looked breathtakingly beautiful in this ruffled tailed dress

Keeping up with the rising style of ruffled sleeves, Katrina Kaif opted for Gauri & Nainika’s floral flared dress

Malaika Arora gives us vacation vibes in this light green co-ord set with ruffled sleeves. Her super cool sunglasses add to her appeal

The melange of frills and ruffles on sleeves look stunning. Anushka Sharma slays in this white drape dress. She amped up her look with pearl earrings

For more updates on Bollywood celebs and fashion, follow pinkvilla
Click Here