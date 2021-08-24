ruffle sleeves outfits
B-town divas in Aug
24, 2021
Kriti Sanon aces the trend of the season with elan in Sukriti Grover's emerald plunging neckline gown with layered ruffled sleeves
We couldn’t stop obsessing over Radhika Madan’s red ruffled top paired with high-waist jeans and fringe heels
An ethereal beauty! Kiara Advani captivated us in Neeta Lulla’s one shoulder blush pink simmering fish tail gown with ruffled detailing over the shoulder
Ushering retro vibes in a one shoulder dress, Nora Fatehi wore a tangerine dress with pretty ruffles and pumps
Who could ever forget Deepika Padukone's red carpet look? She flaunts her glorious voluminous ruffles in a lime dress with all panache
Alia Bhatt’s ivory crop top with ruffled sleeves looks lovely. She completes her look by pairing it with a chikankari skirt and heavy earrings
Revival seems to be the trend of the year. Sara Ali Khan looked breathtakingly beautiful in this ruffled tailed dress
Keeping up with the rising style of ruffled sleeves, Katrina Kaif opted for Gauri & Nainika’s floral flared dress
Malaika Arora gives us vacation vibes in this light green co-ord set with ruffled sleeves. Her super cool sunglasses add to her appeal
The melange of frills and ruffles on sleeves look stunning. Anushka Sharma slays in this white drape dress. She amped up her look with pearl earrings
