B-town divas in splendid white gowns
AUGUST 29, 2021
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a white collared gown with flared bottoms. She finished off her look with chunky earrings and pumps credit:- Neha Chandrakant
A modern and dazzling twist! Janhvi Kapoor wore a ruffled halter neck gown with split cut-out details and heels to add the finishing look credit:- Neha Chandrakant
Kiara Advani wore a stark white body-hugging number with adorable sleeves running along on the length on one side along with an easy-flowing tail
An airy-fairy gown! Kajal Aggarwal looked lovely in a satin floral encrusted gown cinched at the waist styled with rounded hoops
Anushka Sharma looks straight out of a fairytale in this sheer off-shoulder dress with a stunning thigh-high slit
Whimsy white-and-pink gown! Sara Ali Khan takes this blush thigh-slit gown notches above with feather details
Fatima Sana Shaikh looked sensual as she slipped into Falguni Peacock's sheer fishtail dress adorned with rich detailing and a sleek metallic belt credit:- Kausttubh Kambhhle
Katrina Kaif gave us major princess vibes in Anamika Khanna's ruffled detailing ivory gown with cape sleeves
Lastly, the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut didn’t fail to amaze us again! She wore Galia Lahav's silver embellished mesh gown with a plunging neckline credit:-Tushar Bhardwaj
For more updates on Bollywood actresses and fashion, follow Pinkvilla