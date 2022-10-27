B-town divas stunning in sheer sarees
Prerna
Verma
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks sensational in a lavender sheer saree with embroidery work on it.
Kriti Sanon’s lavender wonder
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi stuns in a floral organza saree.
Janhvi Kapoor’s organza saree
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Look at Kiara slay in a black sheer saree.
Kiara Advani’s black magic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa is a sight to behold in this red sheer saree.
Shilpa Shetty’s bold red saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina oozes oomph in her black shimmery sheer saree.
Katrina Kaif’s black shimmer saree
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol makes a style statement in a red sheer saree.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul shines in a bright yellow sheer saree.
Rakul Preet Singh’s bright saree
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looks royal in a white sheer saree with pearl embellished work on it.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s sheer embellished bliss
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks gorgeous in a red sheer saree and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.
Ananya Panday’s sizzling red saree
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looks like a diva in this golden sheer saree with embellished stripes on it.
Suhana Khan’s retro touch
