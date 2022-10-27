Heading 3

B-town divas stunning in sheer sarees

Prerna
Verma

OCT 27, 2022

FASHION

video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks sensational in a lavender sheer saree with embroidery work on it.

Kriti Sanon’s lavender wonder

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi stuns in a floral organza saree.

Janhvi Kapoor’s organza saree

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Look at Kiara slay in a black sheer saree.

Kiara Advani’s black magic

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa is a sight to behold in this red sheer saree.

Shilpa Shetty’s bold red saree

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina oozes oomph in her black shimmery sheer saree.

Katrina Kaif’s black shimmer saree

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol makes a style statement in a red sheer saree.

Kajol’s red statement

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul shines in a bright yellow sheer saree.

Rakul Preet Singh’s bright saree

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looks royal in a white sheer saree with pearl embellished work on it.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s sheer embellished bliss

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks gorgeous in a red sheer saree and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Ananya Panday’s sizzling red saree

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan looks like a diva in this golden sheer saree with embellished stripes on it.

Suhana Khan’s retro touch

