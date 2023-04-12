B-Town Girls In Denim
APRIL 12, 2023
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her sleeveless denim shirt and matching denim trousers as she posed confidently for a picture
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source:Deepika Padukone Instagram
A classic look of white crop top, red lips and high ponytail can never go wrong
Deepika Padukone
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as she dons distressed ruffled denims with a collared white shirt
Alia Bhatt
Source: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The ‘It’ girlie of Bollywood looks uber sexy in a denim skirt with blue bikini top
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
This is the season of denim on denim, Ananya Panday looks chic in a denim bralette and pants
Ananya Panday
Source: Alaya F Instagram
This Gen-Z actress looks absolutely sultry in an off shoulder denim jumpsuit
Alaya F
Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
‘Dangal’ actress Sanya Malhotra rocks an embellished denim co-ord set
Sanya Malhotra
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani takes on a Y2K look with low waisted jeans and chunky waist accessories
Disha Patani
Source: Katrina Kaif
All time effortless look can be pulled off by no other than Katrina Kaif herself with high waisted denims and denim jacket on white crop top
Katrina Kaif
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan dons a casual look of white and blue with her white tank top and denim pants
Sara Ali Khan
