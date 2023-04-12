Heading 3

B-Town Girls In Denim

APRIL 12, 2023

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her sleeveless denim shirt and matching denim trousers as she posed confidently for a picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source:Deepika Padukone Instagram

A classic look of white crop top, red lips and high ponytail can never go wrong

Deepika Padukone

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as she dons distressed ruffled denims with a collared white shirt

Alia Bhatt

Source: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The ‘It’ girlie of Bollywood looks uber sexy in a denim skirt with blue bikini top

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

This is the season of denim on denim, Ananya Panday looks chic in a denim bralette and pants

Ananya Panday

Source: Alaya F Instagram

This Gen-Z actress looks absolutely sultry in an off shoulder denim jumpsuit

Alaya F

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

‘Dangal’ actress Sanya Malhotra rocks an   embellished denim co-ord set

Sanya Malhotra

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani takes on a Y2K look with low waisted jeans and chunky waist accessories

Disha Patani

Source: Katrina Kaif

All time effortless look can be pulled off  by no other than Katrina Kaif herself with high waisted denims and denim jacket on white crop top

Katrina Kaif

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan dons a casual look of white and blue with her white tank top and denim pants 

Sara Ali Khan 

