P R Gayathri

MAR 22, 2022

B-Town stars in shimmery silver looks

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

A blend of classy and pretty, who can it possibly be? The Dum Laga Ke Haisha movie star, Bhumi Pednekar gleamed in a silver jumpsuit by Nikhil Thampi

Janhvi Kapoor showed us that all that glitters is silver this time around when she donned a metallic body-hugging gown by Mety Choa that featured a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Here is an exquisite ensemble by Akanksha Gajria you might want to bookmark right away. Vaani Kapoor lit up screens by wearing this sequined strapless bodycon mini dress

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Anything retro always deserves a comeback with a modern spin. Tara Sutaria channelled 70’s princess vibes in her Kresha Bajaj silver strapless gown

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Twinkling perfectly right! Isn’t she? Malaika Arora put a sizzling show with this full-length sheer gown adorned with mirror work and laser-cut flowers

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Gold actress proved it's hard to go wrong with this supremely radiating silver sequin saree which she wore with a sleeveless mini blouse

Mouni Roy

Image: Pinkvilla

Making a strong case for all things shimmer and shine, Kat raised the heat on the red carpet. She picked out a shimmery silver bodycon mini dress that flaunted her figure and accentuated her curves

Katrina Kaif

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Making for a sultry look, Disha picked out a stunning silver mini dress. We love this no-nonsense look that was all about glamour

Disha Patani

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt stunned us in a dazzling Michael Costello sequin silver gown that featured a thigh-high slit on one side with a statement sleeve

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo looked drop-dead gorgeous in her shimmery silver gown featuring cape sleeves. What stole the show was the bareback with a tiny string that held the dress together

Kareena Kapoor Khan

