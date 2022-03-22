FASHION
P R Gayathri
MAR 22, 2022
Heading 3
B-Town stars in shimmery silver looks
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
A blend of classy and pretty, who can it possibly be? The Dum Laga Ke Haisha movie star, Bhumi Pednekar gleamed in a silver jumpsuit by Nikhil Thampi
Janhvi Kapoor showed us that all that glitters is silver this time around when she donned a metallic body-hugging gown by Mety Choa that featured a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Here is an exquisite ensemble by Akanksha Gajria you might want to bookmark right away. Vaani Kapoor lit up screens by wearing this sequined strapless bodycon mini dress
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Anything retro always deserves a comeback with a modern spin. Tara Sutaria channelled 70’s princess vibes in her Kresha Bajaj silver strapless gown
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Twinkling perfectly right! Isn’t she? Malaika Arora put a sizzling show with this full-length sheer gown adorned with mirror work and laser-cut flowers
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Gold actress proved it's hard to go wrong with this supremely radiating silver sequin saree which she wore with a sleeveless mini blouse
Mouni Roy
Image: Pinkvilla
Making a strong case for all things shimmer and shine, Kat raised the heat on the red carpet. She picked out a shimmery silver bodycon mini dress that flaunted her figure and accentuated her curves
Katrina Kaif
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Making for a sultry look, Disha picked out a stunning silver mini dress. We love this no-nonsense look that was all about glamour
Disha Patani
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt stunned us in a dazzling Michael Costello sequin silver gown that featured a thigh-high slit on one side with a statement sleeve
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo looked drop-dead gorgeous in her shimmery silver gown featuring cape sleeves. What stole the show was the bareback with a tiny string that held the dress together
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor in modish co-ord sets