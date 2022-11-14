Heading 3

​​Baby2Baby Gala:
 Best dressed celebs

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous as she wore a backless custom satin dress while attending the 2022 Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde made heads turn as she arrived on the red carpet for the Baby2Baby gala sporting a black tube top and a matching skirt as she flaunted her abs.

Olivia Wilde

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian looked stunning as she wore a light pink Balenciaga gown with pointed-toe satin pumps for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. 

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario sported a complete metallic look as she wore a shimmery for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.

Alexandra Daddario

Image: Getty Images

Emma Roberts looked beautiful as she opted for a strapless black gown for her appearance at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.

Emma Roberts

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Alba sported a dramatic look on the red carpet as she wore a hot pink floral ball gown from Carolina Herrera for the event.

Jessica Alba

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Kerr opted for a velvet navy blue corset gown as she attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala looking stunning as ever.

Miranda Kerr

Image: Getty Images

Shay Mitchell showed up in a stunning black number with a thigh-high slit at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala event in LA.

Shay Mitchell

Image: Getty Images

Kris Jenner made a powerful red carpet appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala as she wore a black floral Ellie Saab gown.

Kris Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Kerry Washington arrived for the event sporting a glamorous look as she wore a polka-dotted dress with a train at the event.

Kerry Washington

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here