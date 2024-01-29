pinkvilla
Nikita Vishwakarma
Fashion
JANUARY 29, 2024
Badiee yet sophisticated looks by Billie Eilish
Images: Billie Eilish IG
A Bold Statement in the All-Black Oversized Ensemble with Stylish Goggles
Billie Eilish Redefines Cool
Images: Billie Eilish IG
A stylish affair in formal blazer, skirt, and chic scarf ensemble
Elevating Elegance
Images: Billie Eilish IG
A bold 'Baddie Look' in a sleek black jersey paired with edgy shorts, effortlessly blending comfort and style
Black Jersey Chic
Images: Billie Eilish IG
The baddie aesthetic meets sexy sophistication in black shirt glamour
Dazzling Wet Look
Images: Billie Eilish IG
Commanding attention in a black heavy jacket paired with bold heavy glasses
Billie Eilish's Urban Edge
Images: Billie Eilish IG
Anime Elegance
Billie Eilish stuns in oversized co-ord set, channeling playful vibes with matching gloves
Images: Billie Eilish IG
A net off-shoulder top paired with sleeveless satin chic, enhanced by soft hand gloves for a touch of glamour yet baddie look
Billie Eilish's Sultry Elegance
Images: Billie Eilish IG
Slaying in a flair cut gown with a show-stopping net jacket, pure elegance from every angle
Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Baddie
Images: Billie Eilish IG
Rocking a short mini checks skirt with the laid-back cool of an oversized t-shirt
Billie Eilish's Baddie vibe
Images: Billie Eilish IG
Embracing baddie vibes in a co-ord set with bold golden stripes for a dazzling and edgy shine
Billie Eilish radiates confidence
