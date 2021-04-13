BAFTA Awards 2021
Who wore what April 13, 2021
A presenter at the awards, PeeCee wore a custom outfit by Pertegaz and gave us an edgy red carpet look Image credits: Getty Images
She was joined by beau Nick Jonas who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, as he posed with his lady love Image credits: Getty Images
Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor looked elegant in a black louis vuitton one-shoulder gown with a mermaid silhouette Image credits: Getty Images
Anna Kendrick shone bright in a metallic pleated gown with a thigh-high slit by Zuhair Murad. We love her clean makeup look too! Image credits: Getty Images
We caught a glimpse of Felicity Jones in a black Valentino dress with metallic silver fringes. she wore a blazer over it before she entered the venue Image credits: Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston looked dapper in a formal black suit by Ralph Lauren. He matched his white pocket square to his crisp white shirt Image credits: Getty Images
Niamh Algar, who attended the awards show virtually, added a touch of spunk to her look in a bright orange Valentino number Image credits: Getty Images
Seems like Hugh Grant got the memo as well. The handsome actor also showed up in a black suit and bowtie and posed with his wife on the red carpet Image credits: Getty Images
