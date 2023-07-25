Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

JULY 25, 2023

Barbie-inspired outfits Margot Robbie wore 

Image: Barbie Instagram

What better pink carpet inspiration than Barbie herself

Pink carpet 

Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram 

Barbie was first released in 1959, and the doll wore a striped swimsuit, black heels, and sunglasses 

First release 

Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram

Versions of Barbie 

Margot Robbie wore outfits channeling different versions of Barbie at the film's press tour

Image: Barbie Instagram 

Margot's bright pink spotty mini dress outfit is inspired by the 2015 pink and fabulous Barbie doll

Pink & Fabulous 

Image: Barbie Instagram 

Margot wore a black-and-white strapless dress version of the swimsuit for a press event. She kept the sunglasses on for a fan event in Australia

Strapless 

Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram

Margot's outfit was inspired by the 1964 sparkling pink version of Barbie. She was dressed as a 60's Barbie 

60s Barbie 

Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram

Margot Robbie is wearing a Pucci minidress with Chanel-bow-like earrings and Manolo Blahnik heels. This look was inspired by the 1992 Totally Hair addition of Barbie

Stuck with the 90s

Image: Barbie Instagram 

At the Barbie World premiere, Margot opted for a classy 60's Barbie look. The glittering gown which she wore was a custom Schiaparelli dress

Premiere 

Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram

Margot Robbie’s pink-carpet outfits are worth remembering. 

Slayer 

Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram 

Which one is your fav so far?

Fav

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here