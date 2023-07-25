pinkvilla
JULY 25, 2023
Barbie-inspired outfits Margot Robbie wore
Image: Barbie Instagram
What better pink carpet inspiration than Barbie herself
Pink carpet
Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram
Barbie was first released in 1959, and the doll wore a striped swimsuit, black heels, and sunglasses
First release
Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram
Versions of Barbie
Margot Robbie wore outfits channeling different versions of Barbie at the film's press tour
Image: Barbie Instagram
Margot's bright pink spotty mini dress outfit is inspired by the 2015 pink and fabulous Barbie doll
Pink & Fabulous
Image: Barbie Instagram
Margot wore a black-and-white strapless dress version of the swimsuit for a press event. She kept the sunglasses on for a fan event in Australia
Strapless
Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram
Margot's outfit was inspired by the 1964 sparkling pink version of Barbie. She was dressed as a 60's Barbie
60s Barbie
Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram
Margot Robbie is wearing a Pucci minidress with Chanel-bow-like earrings and Manolo Blahnik heels. This look was inspired by the 1992 Totally Hair addition of Barbie
Stuck with the 90s
Image: Barbie Instagram
At the Barbie World premiere, Margot opted for a classy 60's Barbie look. The glittering gown which she wore was a custom Schiaparelli dress
Premiere
Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram
Margot Robbie’s pink-carpet outfits are worth remembering.
Slayer
Image: Andrew Mukamal Instagram
Which one is your fav so far?
Fav
