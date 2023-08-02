Heading 3

Barbiecore outfits to wear to the Barbie movie

Image: Pexels 

Create a cowgirl look using a pink waistcoat vest, flared pants and a white hat to bring it all together

Cowgirl outfit

Image: Pexels 

Wear your formals in any shade of pink for a business look 

Business wear

Image: Pexels 

Princess look

Style your favorite pink gown with some accessories and simple makeup for a princess outfit

Image: Pexels 

Pair up a fancy pink blouse with flared bottoms or a pink jumpsuit to channel some disco vibes for the movie

Disco vibe

Image: Pexels 

Wear a pink romantic dress with a pair of heels and some simple accessories to bring the look together

Date night look

Image: Pexels 

Channel some Y2K vibes with this style by pairing a graphic tee, mini skirts with some platforms mules to finish the look

2000s vibe

Image: Pexels 

Go vintage by wearing a gingham or floral summer dress with a statement neck piece and heels for a summer vibe

Vintage summer vibe 

Image: Pexels 

Wear a statement-making pink outfit with any fun accessories to elevate the look

Party outfit

Image: Pexels 

Opt for a pink jumpsuit and pair it with some sneakers for a sporty vibe 

Sporty look

Image: Pexels 

Wear a bright pattern bodysuit, a fanny pack, and some biker shorts to recreate a workout outfit

Workout wear

