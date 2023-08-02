pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
august 02, 2023
Barbiecore outfits to wear to the Barbie movie
Image: Pexels
Create a cowgirl look using a pink waistcoat vest, flared pants and a white hat to bring it all together
Cowgirl outfit
Image: Pexels
Wear your formals in any shade of pink for a business look
Business wear
Image: Pexels
Princess look
Style your favorite pink gown with some accessories and simple makeup for a princess outfit
Image: Pexels
Pair up a fancy pink blouse with flared bottoms or a pink jumpsuit to channel some disco vibes for the movie
Disco vibe
Image: Pexels
Wear a pink romantic dress with a pair of heels and some simple accessories to bring the look together
Date night look
Image: Pexels
Channel some Y2K vibes with this style by pairing a graphic tee, mini skirts with some platforms mules to finish the look
2000s vibe
Image: Pexels
Go vintage by wearing a gingham or floral summer dress with a statement neck piece and heels for a summer vibe
Vintage summer vibe
Image: Pexels
Wear a statement-making pink outfit with any fun accessories to elevate the look
Party outfit
Image: Pexels
Opt for a pink jumpsuit and pair it with some sneakers for a sporty vibe
Sporty look
Image: Pexels
Wear a bright pattern bodysuit, a fanny pack, and some biker shorts to recreate a workout outfit
Workout wear
