Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 11, 2023
Barsatein: Shivangi Joshi’s divine style
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi debutante looks adorable in this blue dress with ruffle detailing. The scarf in her hair is eye-catching
Blue bliss
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Beintehaa fame is oozing angelic vibes in this off-shoulder white dress. Subtle makeup and wavy hair complete her look
White whirl
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Red rush
The Begusarai protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this red dress. A sleek bun and ruby-diamond earrings wrap up her look
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai diva looks breathtaking in this forest green gown with an asymmetrical neckline
Green grace
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The Balika Vadhu 2 enchantress too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim Diva
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participant looks phenomenal in this one-shoulder orange bodycon dress. Big pearl studs and diamond rings elevate her look
Orange ooze
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Jab We Matched actress is a sight to behold in this pastel green ruffle dress. Minimal accessories and glowy makeup enhance her look
Dazzling dress
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya artist is swaying hearts in this black and white stripe outfit. Her earrings are the highlight
Stripe sizzle
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Love By Chance heroine is hitting fashion hard in this pastel blue saree with a floral print and a polka dot blouse
Floral fun
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka star has put the heat to shame in this grey ensemble. The sheer details and a thigh-high slit are worth noticing
Grey glam
