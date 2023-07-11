Heading 3

 Barsatein: Shivangi Joshi’s divine style 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi debutante looks adorable in this blue dress with ruffle detailing. The scarf in her hair is eye-catching 

 Blue bliss

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Beintehaa fame is oozing angelic vibes in this off-shoulder white dress. Subtle makeup and wavy hair complete her look 

White whirl 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

 Red rush 

The Begusarai protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this red dress. A sleek bun and ruby-diamond earrings wrap up her look 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai diva looks breathtaking in this forest green gown with an asymmetrical neckline

Green grace 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The Balika Vadhu 2 enchantress too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim Diva 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participant looks phenomenal in this one-shoulder orange bodycon dress. Big pearl studs and diamond rings elevate her look 

Orange ooze 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Jab We Matched actress is a sight to behold in this pastel green ruffle dress. Minimal accessories and glowy makeup enhance her look 

Dazzling dress 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya artist is swaying hearts in this black and white stripe outfit. Her earrings are the highlight 

Stripe sizzle 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Love By Chance heroine is hitting fashion hard in this pastel blue saree with a floral print and a polka dot blouse

Floral fun 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka star has put the heat to shame in this grey ensemble. The sheer details and a thigh-high slit are worth noticing 

Grey glam 

