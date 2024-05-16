Heading 3
may 16, 2024
Barun Sobti’s Debonair Style
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
Barun slayed a formal look; donning a check suit paired alongside a white shirt
#1
Sobti’s leather jacket look is a supercool ensemble; paired with a simple T-shirt and denims
#2
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
A white mirror embellished kurta is a perfect pick for traditional affairs
#3
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
The telly star ditched the classic black formal suit and opted for a maroon oak hued blazer which made him look suave
#4
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
The Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor looked dapper in this black overcoat paired alongside a sweater and denims; he accessorized his look with a supercool fedora hat
#5
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
The Badtameez Dil actor rocked his casual attire consisting of a green jacket, white T-shirt and denims
#6
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
#7
Sobti looked debonair in this simple ensemble; he donned an orange T-shirt and beige trousers along with supercool sneakers
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
Barun’s effortless style is showcased in this supercool look; perfect for casual outings and travel
#8
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
Denim on denim is a timeless combination; The OTT actor looked suave in this outfit
#9
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
The Kohrra actor’s super vibrant shirt jacket is a super cool apparel to rock effortlessly
#10
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
Image source: Instagram@dhamidrashti
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says
Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says