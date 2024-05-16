Heading 3

Barun Sobti’s Debonair Style 

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

Barun slayed a formal look; donning a check suit paired alongside a white shirt

#1

Sobti’s leather jacket look is a supercool ensemble; paired with a simple T-shirt and denims

#2

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

A white mirror embellished kurta is a perfect pick for traditional affairs

#3

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

The telly star ditched the classic black formal suit and opted for a maroon oak hued blazer which made him look suave 

#4

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

The Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor looked dapper in this black overcoat paired alongside a sweater and denims; he accessorized his look with a supercool fedora hat

#5

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

The Badtameez Dil actor rocked his casual attire consisting of a green jacket, white T-shirt and denims 

#6

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

#7

Sobti looked debonair in this simple ensemble; he donned an orange T-shirt and beige trousers along with supercool sneakers 

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

Barun’s effortless style is showcased in this supercool look; perfect for casual outings and travel

#8

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

Denim on denim is a timeless combination; The OTT actor looked suave in this outfit 

#9

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

The Kohrra actor’s super vibrant shirt jacket is a super cool apparel to rock effortlessly 

#10

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

Image source: Instagram@barunsobti_says

