Shruti Mehta
JUNE 21, 2023
BB OTT 2: Falaq Naazz’s ethnic style
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
Falaq Naazz surprised her fans with her entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2 house! The contemporary contestant is looking angelic in this white lehenga with a floral twist to it
Floral finesse
The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah debutante is oozing regal vibes in this all-green ensemble. The dupatta adds a nice pop of pink to the outfit
Royal Green
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev artist is swooning the internet in this Pacific blue Anarkali. The sheer dupatta and floral design are worth noticing
Blue burn
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
Lazy lime
Naazz is looking like a breath of fresh air in this lime and white ethnic outfit. Braided hair and oxidized Jhumkas add to her charm
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
One cannot go wrong with the OG black and gold combination. Falaq too cannot be faulted for adorning the same
Bewitching black
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
The Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap fame looks enthralling in this abstract salwar kameez. Subtle makeup and minimal jewelry enhance her look
Alluring abstracts
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
The Sasural Simar Ka actress is hitting fashion hard in this pastel, powder blue ensemble. Her dazzling smile is unmissable
Sizzling Salwar
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
The Mahakali diva is looking simple yet well put together in this grey suit
Gracious grey
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
The Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame is looking like a goofball of warmth and positivity in this all-yellow ensemble
Fresh yellow
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
The Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara star is looking vibrant and full of energy in this Fuschia pink attire. The blue Juttis are a clever twist, breaking the monochrome
Pop of pink
