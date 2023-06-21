Heading 3

JUNE 21, 2023

BB OTT 2: Falaq Naazz’s ethnic style 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

Falaq Naazz surprised her fans with her entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2 house! The contemporary contestant is looking angelic in this white lehenga with a floral twist to it 

Floral finesse 


The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah debutante is oozing regal vibes in this all-green ensemble. The dupatta adds a nice pop of pink to the outfit 

Royal Green 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev artist is swooning the internet in this Pacific blue Anarkali. The sheer dupatta and floral design are worth noticing 

Blue burn 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

Lazy lime 

Naazz is looking like a breath of fresh air in this lime and white ethnic outfit. Braided hair and oxidized Jhumkas add to her charm

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

One cannot go wrong with the OG black and gold combination. Falaq too cannot be faulted for adorning the same 

Bewitching black 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

The Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap fame looks enthralling in this abstract salwar kameez. Subtle makeup and minimal jewelry enhance her look 

Alluring abstracts

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

The Sasural Simar Ka actress is hitting fashion hard in this pastel, powder blue ensemble. Her dazzling smile is unmissable 

Sizzling Salwar 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

The Mahakali diva is looking simple yet well put together in this grey suit

Gracious grey 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

The Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame is looking like a goofball of warmth and positivity in this all-yellow ensemble 

Fresh yellow 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

The Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara star is looking vibrant and full of energy in this Fuschia pink attire. The blue Juttis are a clever twist, breaking the monochrome 

 Pop of pink 

