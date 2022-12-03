BB14's Pavvitra Punia in lovely lehengas
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
Dec 3, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Pavvitra makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and looks absolutely regal in this red lehenga and ornaments
Clad in this red lehenga, Pavvitra can easily make hearts skip a beat with her beauty and sartorial choice
If you aren’t too fond of the idea of donning bold colours, take cues from Pavvitra on how to rock a green-hued lehenga
Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Here, Pavvitra nailed the black and white printed lehenga effortlessly
What a beauty she is, isn’t she? Decked up in this embellished lehenga set, Pavvitra exudes charm as she poses here
We love how Pavvitra is making heads turn with her pristine white lehenga and sheer elegance
Ethnic ensemble and shimmer often blend well! Clad in a black blingy lehenga, Pavvitra is soaring the temperature with her look
Keeping her outfit choice extravagant, Pavvitra dishes out major ethnic wear ideas for this wedding season
Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence!
We are convinced that no one can beat Pavvitra’s style sense as she looks breathtakingly gorgeous here in a black stunning lehenga
