 BB14's Pavvitra Punia in lovely lehengas

Pramila Mandal

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Pavvitra makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and looks absolutely regal in this red lehenga and ornaments 

Paint me Red

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Clad in this red lehenga, Pavvitra can easily make hearts skip a beat with her beauty and sartorial choice

Poise and charm

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

If you aren’t too fond of the idea of donning bold colours, take cues from Pavvitra on how to rock a green-hued lehenga

For the love of green

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Here, Pavvitra nailed the black and white printed lehenga effortlessly

Fabulous

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

What a beauty she is, isn’t she? Decked up in this embellished lehenga set, Pavvitra exudes charm as she poses here

Desi Diva

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

We love how Pavvitra is making heads turn with her pristine white lehenga and sheer elegance

Sparkling

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Ethnic ensemble and shimmer often blend well! Clad in a black blingy lehenga, Pavvitra is soaring the temperature with her look

Stunner

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Keeping her outfit choice extravagant, Pavvitra dishes out major ethnic wear ideas for this wedding season

Stylish

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence! 

Ravishing 

Image source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

We are convinced that no one can beat Pavvitra’s style sense as she looks breathtakingly gorgeous here in a black stunning lehenga

Bold & Fierce

