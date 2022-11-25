BB16: Abdu Rozik's
Stylish blazers
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Chota Bhaijaan with Bada Bhaijaan! Abdu posing in this white printed blazer with Salman is too cute to handle
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Abdu looks impressive as he sports a striped blue blazer set and dons a black hat that perfectly compliments his formal look
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
The suave gentleman looks dashing as he strikes a pose in a black blazer set and flaunts his heart-winning smile
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Cuteness overloaded! The rockstar raises the fashion bar with his amazing style sense and looks adorable in a grey blazer set
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
This smile and his stylish look can sweep anyone off their feet and we are sure you agree with it!
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Abdu knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and nails his blue blazer look effortlessly
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Another fantastic look served by this handsome hunk! This black printed blazer and Abdu’s persona steal the limelight
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Acing his dapper look like a fashion icon, Abdu left no stone unturned to impress the fashion police
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Clad in this golden printed blazer, the Bigg boss contestant is ready to swoon hearts
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Making hearts turn with his amazing look, Abdu looks ready to rock in a silver blingy blazer suit
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.