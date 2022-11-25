Heading 3

BB16: Abdu Rozik's
 Stylish blazers

Pramila Mandal

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Chota Bhaijaan with Bada Bhaijaan! Abdu posing in this white printed blazer with Salman is too cute to handle

Dapper in white

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Abdu looks impressive as he sports a striped blue blazer set and dons a black hat that perfectly compliments his formal look

Gentleman

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

The suave gentleman looks dashing as he strikes a pose in a black blazer set and flaunts his heart-winning smile

Suave 

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Cuteness overloaded! The rockstar raises the fashion bar with his amazing style sense and looks adorable in a grey blazer set 

Grey look

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

This smile and his stylish look can sweep anyone off their feet and we are sure you agree with it!

Bossy look

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Abdu knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and nails his blue blazer look effortlessly

Handsome Hunk

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Another fantastic look served by this handsome hunk! This black printed blazer and Abdu’s persona steal the limelight

Cool Stud

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Acing his dapper look like a fashion icon, Abdu left no stone unturned to impress the fashion police

Grooving

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Clad in this golden printed blazer, the Bigg boss contestant is ready to swoon hearts

Golden look

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Making hearts turn with his amazing look, Abdu looks ready to rock in a silver blingy blazer suit

Bling King

