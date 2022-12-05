BB16: Priyanka Choudhary's winter fits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Chic, warm and classy! These words totally define Priyanka’s look here as she looks nothing less than a gorgeous diva
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka is acing her winter fashion as she opted for an all-pink look and wore a top, skirt, cap and shoes!
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Making it more stylish and fabulous, the diva opted for a long brown jacket on a red dress and looks winter ready
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Posing against an amazing backdrop, Priyanka looks beautiful as she wore a black top and jacket and paired it with blue pants
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka simply proves to be a fashion queen as she kept her winter look basic by donning a simple pink sweater on an all-white outfit
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Pulling off this Knitted dress, leather over coats and boots like a pro, Priyanka sets major winter outfit inspiration
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Turtle neck outfits are a must-have for the winter season, and take cues from Priyanka on how to style them like a fashion icon
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Keeping her sartorial choice edgy yet comfortable, Priyanka looks like an absolute babe in a black sweatshirt and red skirt
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Under a starry night! Priyanka is enjoying her night out as she is decked up in her favorite cozy outfit
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
When it comes to power dressing, Priyanka hasn’t missed a beat serving striking winter looks these, and we are taking notes for the season!
