BB16: Priyanka Choudhary's winter fits

Pramila Mandal

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Chic, warm and classy! These words totally define Priyanka’s look here as she looks nothing less than a gorgeous diva

Classy

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka is acing her winter fashion as she opted for an all-pink look and wore a top, skirt, cap and shoes!

Pink babe

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Making it more stylish and fabulous, the diva opted for a long brown jacket on a red dress and looks winter ready

Overcoats

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Posing against an amazing backdrop, Priyanka looks beautiful as she wore a black top and jacket and paired it with blue pants

Style at point

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka simply proves to be a fashion queen as she kept her winter look basic by donning a simple pink sweater on an all-white outfit

Fashion Icon

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Pulling off this Knitted dress, leather over coats and boots like a pro, Priyanka sets major winter outfit inspiration

Stunner

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Turtle neck outfits are a must-have for the winter season, and take cues from Priyanka on how to style them like a fashion icon

Beige and Brown

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Keeping her sartorial choice edgy yet comfortable, Priyanka looks like an absolute babe in a black sweatshirt and red skirt

Redefining beauty

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Under a starry night! Priyanka is enjoying her night out as she is decked up in her favorite cozy outfit 

Fun and Fab

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

When it comes to power dressing, Priyanka hasn’t missed a beat serving striking winter looks these, and we are taking notes for the season!

All Black look

