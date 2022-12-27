Heading 3

BB16: Priyanka's
girl next door looks

Pramila Mandal

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka proves to be the fashion goddess as she decked up in this pink satin cowl neckline top and white bottoms

Classy

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Dressed in this one, Priyanka is making a solid case and dishing out casual outfit goals 

Fun and Fab

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka effortlessly defines style and confidence altogether in this grey bodycon slit dress and we absolutely love it!

Bodycon fit

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Setting some high fashion bars, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant stuns here as she flaunts her sunflower-printed crop top and shorts with style 

Style at point

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The diva’s fun-tastic animal-printed crop top and beige pant is enough to make angels fall!

Fashion Icon

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her gorgeous wardrobe collection, and here she looks fabulous

Stunner

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

She is slaying like a queen in this rose gold top and maroon skirt, and we aren’t complaining!

Snazzy look

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka’s drop-dead gorgeous look in this checkered crop top and shorts can sweep several off their feet

Redefining beauty

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

We bow down to Priyanka’s charm and style sense that is totally unbeatable!

Pretty girl

Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Though her intense gaze distracts us here, her fashionable blue and black look is also commendable 

Bewitching

