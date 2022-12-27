BB16: Priyanka's
girl next door looks
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka proves to be the fashion goddess as she decked up in this pink satin cowl neckline top and white bottoms
Classy
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Dressed in this one, Priyanka is making a solid case and dishing out casual outfit goals
Fun and Fab
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka effortlessly defines style and confidence altogether in this grey bodycon slit dress and we absolutely love it!
Bodycon fit
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Setting some high fashion bars, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant stuns here as she flaunts her sunflower-printed crop top and shorts with style
Style at point
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The diva’s fun-tastic animal-printed crop top and beige pant is enough to make angels fall!
Fashion Icon
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her gorgeous wardrobe collection, and here she looks fabulous
Stunner
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
She is slaying like a queen in this rose gold top and maroon skirt, and we aren’t complaining!
Snazzy look
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka’s drop-dead gorgeous look in this checkered crop top and shorts can sweep several off their feet
Redefining beauty
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
We bow down to Priyanka’s charm and style sense that is totally unbeatable!
Pretty girl
Image source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Though her intense gaze distracts us here, her fashionable blue and black look is also commendable
Bewitching
