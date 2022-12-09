Heading 3

BB16: Sreejita De's
gorgeous ethnic fits

Pramila Mandal

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Beauty in black

You know it’s a glam day when black is out of the wardrobe! Sreejita is acing her black ethnic suit like a pro and we are taking notes

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Staying desi and fashionable, Sreejita is definitely making hearts melt with her simple pink saree that is draped on a green printed blouse

Pretty in Pink

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Sreejita’s plunging neckline printed blouse and skirt definitely spells brighter and prettier and the diva looks spectacular as she poses in it

Graceful

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

The diva looks nothing less than regal draped in this white heavily embroidered see-through saree and bronze blouse

Regal look

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Her fashion game is on point as she confidently slays in this black lehenga and flaunts her red printed dupatta 

Redefining elegance

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence! 

Sheer Beauty

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

A lehenga is perfect for every occasion! The diva exudes charm as she poses in a red-printed ensemble 

Classy and sassy

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Sreejita looks gorgeous draped in this grey six-yard and the minimalism of this saree added grace to her entire look 

Trendsetter

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

Pave the way for the fashion queen as she won’t stop making jaw drops with such breathtaking looks!

Dressed to impress

Image source: Sreejita De Instagram

You must agree when we say that Sreejita is totally a pataka as she is decked up in this purple heavily embellished lehenga

Picture perfect

