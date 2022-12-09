BB16: Sreejita De’s
gorgeous ethnic fits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Beauty in black
You know it’s a glam day when black is out of the wardrobe! Sreejita is acing her black ethnic suit like a pro and we are taking notes
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Staying desi and fashionable, Sreejita is definitely making hearts melt with her simple pink saree that is draped on a green printed blouse
Pretty in Pink
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Sreejita’s plunging neckline printed blouse and skirt definitely spells brighter and prettier and the diva looks spectacular as she poses in it
Graceful
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
The diva looks nothing less than regal draped in this white heavily embroidered see-through saree and bronze blouse
Regal look
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Her fashion game is on point as she confidently slays in this black lehenga and flaunts her red printed dupatta
Redefining elegance
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence!
Sheer Beauty
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
A lehenga is perfect for every occasion! The diva exudes charm as she poses in a red-printed ensemble
Classy and sassy
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Sreejita looks gorgeous draped in this grey six-yard and the minimalism of this saree added grace to her entire look
Trendsetter
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
Pave the way for the fashion queen as she won’t stop making jaw drops with such breathtaking looks!
Dressed to impress
Image source: Sreejita De Instagram
You must agree when we say that Sreejita is totally a pataka as she is decked up in this purple heavily embellished lehenga
Picture perfect
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.