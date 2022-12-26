BB16: Tina Datta
Slays in sarees
Pramila Mandal
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Acing her pink printed ruffle saree like a Fashion Icon, Tina proves her amazing style sense here
Fashionista
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
This diva is making hearts skip a beat with her blue-tiful ruffle saree and confidence
Blue-tiful
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Looks like Tina is a fan of ruffle saree and this diva yet again proves her love for it as she flaunts her pink six-yard
Picture perfect
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
What a beauty she is, isn’t she? Tina has a fashion game on point as she decks up in this pastel-printed six-yard
Dazzler
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina can be called ‘the epitome of beauty’ as she slays like a queen in a printed saree
Stylish
Video source: Tina Datta Instagram
Clad in this heavily embellished saree, Tina exudes charm and looks drop-dead gorgeous
Poise and charm
Image source: Fenil Hetal Shah Instagram
Tina’s look in this floral organza saree can definitely make angels fall!
Pretty woman
Image source: Fenil Hetal Shah Instagram
This pleated ombre saree and Tina’s beauty are absolutely spellbound! Take a look at her making heads turn
Glamorous
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Fearless
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Tina’s look is packed with elegance and grace, and she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures
Stunner
