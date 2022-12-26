Heading 3

BB16: Tina Datta
 Slays in sarees

Pramila Mandal

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Acing her pink printed ruffle saree like a Fashion Icon, Tina proves her amazing style sense here

Fashionista

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

This diva is making hearts skip a beat with her blue-tiful ruffle saree and confidence 

Blue-tiful

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Looks like Tina is a fan of ruffle saree and this diva yet again proves her love for it as she flaunts her pink six-yard

Picture perfect 

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

What a beauty she is, isn’t she? Tina has a fashion game on point as she decks up in this pastel-printed six-yard

Dazzler

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina can be called ‘the epitome of beauty’ as she slays like a queen in a printed saree

Stylish

Video source: Tina Datta Instagram

Clad in this heavily embellished saree, Tina exudes charm and looks drop-dead gorgeous 

Poise and charm

Image source: Fenil Hetal Shah Instagram

Tina’s look in this floral organza saree can definitely make angels fall!

Pretty woman

Image source: Fenil Hetal Shah Instagram

This pleated ombre saree and Tina’s beauty are absolutely spellbound! Take a look at her making heads turn

Glamorous 

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Serving another classic and fabulous look, Tina looks absolutely classy and sassy here

Fearless 

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina’s look is packed with elegance and grace, and she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures

Stunner

