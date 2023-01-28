BB16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mod looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 28, 2023
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Here, the diva flaunts her love for leather and is dishing out major outfit goals as she donned leather pants and a leather jacket for her outing
Stylish Diva
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit sporting this blue dress for her day out in New York is a must-have in every diva’s collection
Stunner in blue
White outfit inspiration from TV divas
Anupamaa’s Nidhi Shah in glam looks
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant is nailing her chic style like a pro as she donned a pink T-shirt and blue printed pants
Fashionable babe
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit in a strapless satin pink bodycon outfit can make many hearts skip a beat as she steps out
Sassy in satin
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
The actress looked classy and snazzy in a striped colourful outfit and flaunts her million-dollar smile
Snazzy look
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Making a stunning case in a white top, denim shorts, and denim jacket, Nimrit just defines style and swag all together
Denim Fever
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
This boss woman dishes out major fashion inspiration as she donned a brown blazer and chose denim jeans to go with it
Boss babe
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit looks astonishing in a shimmery pink bodycon outfit and exudes charm as she strikes a captivating pose
Pretty in pink
Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit is rocking her casual look with this stylish yellow crop top and ripped denim jeans
Comfy fashion
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.