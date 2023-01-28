Heading 3

BB16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mod looks

JAN 28, 2023

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Here, the diva flaunts her love for leather and is dishing out major outfit goals as she donned leather pants and a leather jacket for her outing

Stylish Diva

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit sporting this blue dress for her day out in New York is a must-have in every diva’s collection

Stunner in blue

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

This Bigg Boss 16 contestant is nailing her chic style like a pro as she donned a pink T-shirt and blue printed pants

Fashionable babe

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit in a strapless satin pink bodycon outfit can make many hearts skip a beat as she steps out

Sassy in satin

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

The actress looked classy and snazzy in a striped colourful outfit and flaunts her million-dollar smile

Snazzy look

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Making a stunning case in a white top, denim shorts, and denim jacket, Nimrit just defines style and swag all together

Denim Fever

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

This boss woman dishes out major fashion inspiration as she donned a brown blazer and chose denim jeans to go with it

Boss babe

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit looks astonishing in a shimmery pink bodycon outfit and exudes charm as she strikes a captivating pose 

Pretty in pink

Image Source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit is rocking her casual look with this stylish yellow crop top and ripped denim jeans 

Comfy fashion

