BB16: Soundarya Sharma’s athleisure looks

Pramila Mandal

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

If there is someone who can slay like a queen in a blue athelisure then it is Soundarya Sharma! 

Slaying

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

Soundarya swears to have a fashion game-high and looks gorgeous as she flaunts her curves and smile

Heart-melting curves

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

This pink bralette, black pants and jacket are perfect for any kind of workout and also for making a style statement

Ready to rock

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

A mirror selfie in the gym is a must! Soundarya is not missing a single beat to flaunt her toned body and we love her as she does it!

Fit and Fab

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

This diva’s excessive workout video makes us run to the gym! She looks stunning here in a black bralette and printed pants 

Stylish

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

This grey crop top, black shaper pants and Soundarya’s pout are super cute and totally unmissable!

Chic and comfy

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

Soundarya’s athleisure looks, fit physique and heart-melting smile has our hearts

Fashion on point

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

Level up your workout-ready wardrobe by taking inspiration from Soundarya and we are sure you won’t be disappointed 

Motivated 

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

Not a leggings person? Time to ditch them. Look at her slaying while doing her workout in this red bralette and blue shorts

Workout from home 

Image Source- Soundarya Sharma Instagram 

This super stylish grey and black athelisure outfit and her perfectly toned body are totally drool-worthy!

Perfect physique 

