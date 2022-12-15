Beach babe Sunny Leone
in bikini
Pramila Mandal
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Pretty in Blue
Clad in this printed blue bikini, Sunny can easily set the temperature soaring as she flaunts her toned physique
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Bright as the sunshine! Sunny looks in a mood to enjoy the soothing sunset as she opted for a yellow beachwear
Chic yet Stylish
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny ‘loves this suit’ and we love her look! She makes a strong case as she strikes a pose in this sexy monokini
Stunner
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Acing her look like a pro, Sunny looks mesmerizing as she opted for a colorful bikini
Babelicious!
Video source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Mirror Mirror on the wall, don’t you think Sunny is the hottest of them all?
Sassy
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
By the shore, dipped in sand, Sunny is dishing out major beachwear ideas as she opts for this printed pink bikini
Picture Perfect
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
What a sight to behold! Sunny looks nothing less than a mermaid as she peacefully lies by the pool
Slaying
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny’s beauty is stealing the limelight but her choice of this printed pastel green monokini is worth applauding!
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Here, Sunny is raising the hotness quotient as she has opted for a maroon monokini and flaunts her tanned body
Hotness Personified
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny deserves the title of 'the perfectly toned' body and this jaw-dropping glimpse of her is totally unmissable!
Fashion Icon
