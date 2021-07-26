Beat the summer heat with these colours

July 26, 2021

Blush pink or pastel pink is on top of our lists this summer season! Alia Bhatt’s dress is the softest shade of pink and gives out a tender and peaceful vibe
Orange has really made its place into the fashion world recently. Celebrities have been spotted wearing orange quite a few times. katrina kaif looks amazing in this orange bodycon dress

Although this colour can be a little challenging to pull off, the right styling can make it look extremely effortless. Nora Fatehi’s vibrancy and magnetism has made it so easy to carry this colour

Blue is certainly the coolest colour in the palette. With it representing the sky and the ocean, the colour has a calming aura to it. Ananya Panday’s satin dress is a treat to the eyes

Summer outfits are all about oozing out a serene feeling that will keep you cool and comforted all day long. Shraddha Kapoor’s dress makes a great wear for a summer brunch

Janhvi Kapoor’s neutral-toned dress is the epitome of simplicity and class. These colours represent nature and hence, add a very natural and authentic look to every attire

Shanaya Kapoor’s neutral ensemble gives out a peaceful and wholesome vibe which make it a great choice for summer wear

Kriti Sanon’s dress proves that pastel colours always work best during the summer season. Our favourite pastel colour this season is definitely - sage green

It is a soothing and peaceful colour and gives out a sense of serenity and love. The gentleness of Sanjana Sanghi’s attire is what makes it our favourite

