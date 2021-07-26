Beat the summer heat with these colours July 26, 2021
Blush pink or pastel pink is on top of our lists this summer season! Alia Bhatt’s dress is the softest shade of pink and gives out a tender and peaceful vibe
Orange has really made its place into the fashion world recently. Celebrities have been spotted wearing orange quite a few times. katrina kaif looks amazing in this orange bodycon dress
Although this colour can be a little challenging to pull off, the right styling can make it look extremely effortless. Nora Fatehi’s vibrancy and magnetism has made it so easy to carry this colour
Blue is certainly the coolest colour in the palette. With it representing the sky and the ocean, the colour has a calming aura to it. Ananya Panday’s satin dress is a treat to the eyes
Summer outfits are all about oozing out a serene feeling that will keep you cool and comforted all day long. Shraddha Kapoor’s dress makes a great wear for a summer brunch
Janhvi Kapoor’s neutral-toned dress is the epitome of simplicity and class. These colours represent nature and hence, add a very natural and authentic look to every attire
Shanaya Kapoor’s neutral ensemble gives out a peaceful and wholesome vibe which make it a great choice for summer wear
Kriti Sanon’s dress proves that pastel colours always work best during the summer season. Our favourite pastel colour this season is definitely - sage green
It is a soothing and peaceful colour and gives out a sense of serenity and love. The gentleness of Sanjana Sanghi’s attire is what makes it our favourite
