Beautiful in black
ft. Charu Asopa
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Video Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
The panetar saree worn by Charu Asopa here accentuates her beauty. She completed the look with chunky accessories
Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa carries saree with elan and this black striped saree with sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline is refreshing
Video: Charu Asopa Instagram
The Mere Angne Mein actress in a black Anarkali kurta and churidar looks pretty.
Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu’s black athleisure styled with a shirt is perfect for your next beach vacation
Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Life is cool by the pool, and it’s coolest in this comfy swimwear
Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Dressed in knee-length leather boots and short black dress with frills at the bottom, Charu exudes catwoman vibes
Video Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
This black feather-light chikankari suit donned by Charu makes you look elegant
Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa in this black dress is a sight to behold
Video Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
The 34-year-old is a graceful dancer and here, she is winning hearts with her garba moves in a black and red ghagra choli
Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa soaks up the sun in this beautiful black dress with delicate white embroidery on it
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.