Beautiful in black
ft. Charu Asopa

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Video Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

The panetar saree worn by Charu Asopa here accentuates her beauty. She completed the look with chunky accessories

Panetar Saree

Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu Asopa carries saree with elan and this black striped saree with sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline is refreshing

Striped Saree

Video: Charu Asopa Instagram

The Mere Angne Mein actress in a black Anarkali kurta and churidar looks pretty. 

Back to Basics

Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu’s black athleisure styled with a shirt is perfect for your next beach vacation

Beachy vibes

Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Life is cool by the pool, and it’s coolest in this comfy swimwear

Swimsuit

Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Dressed in knee-length leather boots and short black dress with frills at the bottom, Charu exudes catwoman vibes

Catwoman Vibes

Video Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

This black feather-light chikankari suit donned by Charu makes you look elegant

Chikankari suit

Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu Asopa in this black dress is a sight to behold

Black is beautiful

Video Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

The 34-year-old is a graceful dancer and here, she is winning hearts with her garba moves in a black and red ghagra choli

Dancing diva

Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu Asopa soaks up the sun in this beautiful black dress with delicate white embroidery on it

Dreamy dress

