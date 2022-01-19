Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 19, 2022
Beauty benefits of flax seeds
Healthy and youthful skin
What is the secret to younger-looking skin? If this is the question on your mind, then we have the answer for you, that is, flax seeds
Over the years, our skin starts losing its natural elasticity. That's where flax seeds can come to your rescue as it helps to tighten loose and saggy skin
Benefits
DIY for skin tightening
Take half a cup of water and bring to a boil. Next, add 2 tbsp of flax seeds and mix it well. And let the mixture stay for around 3-4 hours
Apply it
Apply the mixture on the face and wash off with cold water after 30 minutes
Soft and glowing skin
Flax seeds contain fatty acids that can help to keep your skin nourished, hydrated and moisturised
Add vitamin E capsule or rose water to the flax seed gel. Apply and rinse it off after 30 minutes with cold water
DIY for radiant skin
Hair Benefits
It helps to increase hair growth, fight frizz, and makes hair look ultra-shiny and smooth
Grind 1 tbsp of flax seeds and mix the powder with 1 tbsp. of honey and 2 tbsp. of yogurt
DIY for smooth hair
Apply the mixture on the scalp and length and ends of the hair
Apply it
Wash it off after 30 minutes with shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner. Use this mask once-twice a week
Final step
