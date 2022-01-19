Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 19, 2022

Beauty benefits of flax seeds

 Healthy and youthful skin

What is the secret to younger-looking skin? If this is the question on your mind, then we have the answer for you, that is, flax seeds

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Over the years, our skin starts losing its natural elasticity. That's where flax seeds can come to your rescue as it helps to tighten loose and saggy skin

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Benefits

 DIY for skin tightening

Take half a cup of water and bring to a boil. Next, add 2 tbsp of flax seeds and mix it well. And let the mixture stay for around 3-4 hours

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Apply it

Apply the mixture on the face and wash off with cold water after 30 minutes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Soft and glowing skin

Flax seeds contain fatty acids that can help to keep your skin nourished, hydrated and moisturised

Image: Avneet Kaur Official

Add vitamin E capsule or rose water to the flax seed gel. Apply and rinse it off after 30 minutes with cold water

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

DIY for radiant skin

Hair Benefits

It helps to increase hair growth, fight frizz, and makes hair look ultra-shiny and smooth

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Grind 1 tbsp of flax seeds and mix the powder with 1 tbsp. of honey and 2 tbsp. of yogurt

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

DIY for smooth hair

Apply the mixture on the scalp and length and ends of the hair

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Apply it

Wash it off after 30 minutes with shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner. Use this mask once-twice a week

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Final step

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Start your day with Vicky Kaushal's pics

Click Here